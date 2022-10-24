Tatiana Maslany Talks 'She-Hulk' Finale, Charlie Cox And More!

“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” stars Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk) and Jon Bass (Todd Phelps / Hulk Todd), as well as head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro discuss Season One and its amazing finale in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. Warning, there are plenty of spoilers throughout! They discuss breaking into “reality” and filming scenes on the actual Disney production lot, The Hulk’s son Skaar, Jen’s romance with Daredevil and whether we can look forward to seeing Jennifer Walters in a second season or even a feature film.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:23 - Tatiana Maslany and Creator Talk Jennifer Walters' Season-Long Arc

02:04 - What Does The Finale, “Whose Show Is This?,” Really Mean?

04:00 - Shooting Scenes Within The MCU On The Actual Disney Production Lot

05:42 - She-Hulk and Daredevil’s Immediate Chemistry On Screen

07:02 - Will Todd Ever be Redeemed?

08:11 - Recreating The Original “The Incredible Hulk” Opening Sequence

09:02 - Who Plays The Hulk’s Son Skaar?

09:26 - Will She-Hulk Get a Second Season or a Movie?