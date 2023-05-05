That Time Kurt Russell Made Fun Of Chris Pratt For Kind Of Being A Diva On The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Set

We all have days where we’re being a bit of a diva and someone calls us out for it. That’s just something that happens whether you’re part of an upcoming Marvel movie or not. However, if there was a competition for the best diva debunking story, Chris Pratt would be a strong candidate for the winner. How many other people can say that Kurt Russell busted their chops on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 while having their hair done?

Fair warning, what you’re about to watch from Marvel ’s press day for the James Gunn-written and directed threequel is a long, but worthwhile story. Apparently when asking about which cast members from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were the best and worst sports about extensive makeup sessions, our own Sean O’Connell was treated to what is now known as “The Kurt Russell Story.”

What follows is a story of tequila, hand-tanning and not one, but two different impressions of Kurt Russell, who played Ego in the second Guardians adventure. Thanks to James Gunn and Chris Pratt weaving this tale for CinemaBlend, you can see it all below:

For the record, apparently Karen Gillan was the “best sport” and Dave Bautista was “the worst” when it came to getting their makeup done. One can definitely see why both of those Guardians of the Galaxy cast members would be in the conversation, no matter the result. Gillan actually once took a couple’s therapy session with her Nebula makeup on, which is another credit to her adaptation to the makeup she’s worn since this trilogy’s start in 2014.

But let’s go back to Kurt Russell giving Chris Pratt some hell on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That sounds exactly like the sort of thing that the legendary actor and Disney vet would do, but in the best natured way possible. Listening to James Gunn and Chris Pratt’s impressions of Russell doing just that only sell the reality all the better, as it tracks right down to the tone of voice and choice of words. It’s a story that’s so good and so grounded in reality, it makes anyone laugh a little harder when recalling it.

This is also a good story to remind the world about just how much of a family the Guardians of the Galaxy cast and crew really is. There’s no shortage of those sorts of stories either, as the tale of how Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña fought for James Gunn’s return shows the sort of solidarity that’s endemic between this rag tag cast of professionals. You can count on this group to not only pick on each other in a loving fashion, but you can also expect them to have each other’s backs at the same time.

Kurt Russell may have played a megalomaniacal planet who was ready to sacrifice his own children to remake the universe, but at least he had a sense of humor about it. As James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast are moving on from their time together, it’s moments like these that will truly stand out through the entire history of the saga. Gunn may be done with the Guardians , but if there are any more installments or iterations past this point, this is the pedigree of shenanigans that those future films will have to live up to.