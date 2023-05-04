Karen Gillan Revealed She Once Showed Up To Couples Therapy Dressed As Nebula, And Her Proof Is Hilarious

We know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just days away from release, which means it's time for the cast to get emotional about audiences saying goodbye to the lovable bunch of heroes (once you've read our Vol. 3 review, that is). Karen Gillan, who has made seven live-action MCU appearances as Nebula over the years, including the latest upcoming Marvel movie , got real about that time she went to couples therapy full-on as Nebula, and I can’t get over the photo she shared as proof.

Gillan took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the coming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by sharing a hilarious screenshot of herself in Nebula makeup while on a video chat with her husband and their therapist. Check it out:

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Gillan looks a tad awkward sitting there with her Nebula face makeup, while her partner, Nick Kocher, and her therapist, who has been censored with a grimacing face emoji to allow him to remain anonymous, of course, look on. Imagine having deep conversations about your feelings while Nebula is on the call? The best part about the photo is the fact that Gillan has removed Nebula’s blue lipstick and her arms are not covered with the same paint. Overall, it’s a big look!

The funny anecdote shows Gillan is certainly committed to her couples therapy sessions with her partner, whom she got secretly married to with a glorious Scottish wedding back in May 2022. Kocher is a comedian, so I’d imagine the unplanned bit spoke to his soul a bit while they were working through couples therapy things. Gillan’s fellow Guardians of the Galaxy castmates loved the post too. Here’s some of their responses:

Chris Pratt: "THIS IS THE BEST"

Zoe Saldana: "😂😂 this needs to be in a movie"

Pom Klementieff: "Hahahahahahahahahaha DEAD hahahahahahah"

Daniela Melchior: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Release Date: May 5, 2023

Directed By: James Gunn

Written By: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji and Maria Bakalova

Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements

Runtime: 150 minutes

Gillan has previously shared that the Nebula makeup took four hours to put on while she was working on James Gunn’s trilogy-closer, which was shot from November 2021 to May 6, 2022. We imagine the actress was away from her husband for a significant amount of time while off telling Nebula’s story, making frequent and in-person couples therapy sessions hard to come by.

Following the actress perhaps saying goodbye to the MCU after James Gunn’s final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, she spoke at SXSW to enjoying her time working on a smaller set again . Karen Gillan did so for the independent comedy Late Bloomers. Coming up next, she’s also set to star in the thriller Sleeping Dogs alongside Russell Crowe, coming this February.

Before we get to what’s next for Karen Gillan after all the blue makeup that comes with playing Nebula, check out the new Marvel movie, out in theaters this Friday. Use your Disney+ subscription if you'd like to revisit the Guardians' past MCU adventures.