‘The Batman’ Cast Interviews | Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell And More!

Warning: This video contains very mild spoilers. If you want to go see The Batman completely blind, bookmark this page and come back after you've seen the movie.

The stars of The Batman including Robert Pattinson (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman/Selina Kyle), Colin Farrell (The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot), Paul Dano (The Riddler/Edward Nashton), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) discuss their new DC movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell.

00:00 - Intro

00:12 - Are Bats Cute or Scary? Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Weigh In

00:55 - Robert Pattinson On The ‘Strangely Difficult’ Scene That Took ‘About A Million Takes’

01:26 - Colin Farrell On The Unexpected Benefits Of Wearing So Much Prosthetics As The Penguin

02:45 - Paul Dano On The Process Of Creating The Riddler’s Iconic Props

03:40 - Robert Pattinson On The Line Between Playing Bruce Wayne and Batman

05:03 - Jeffrey Wright On What It Was Like Having Batman Punch Gordon

05:52 - John Turturro’s DC-Employed Son Approves Of His Carmine Falcone Performance

06:38 - Zoë Kravitz Talks Selina Kyle’s Shifting Performance And The Film That Inspired Her Dynamic With Batman

07:43 - Paul Dano On The Iconic Prison Confrontation Between The Riddler And Batman

09:17 - Colin Farrell On Joel Schumacher’s Batman Legacy

10:33 - Jeffrey Wright Dodges Questions About HBO Max’s Gotham PD Series

11:21 - Colin Farrell Is Excited To Potentially Play The Penguin Again On HBO Max

You can see The Batman in theaters on March 4.