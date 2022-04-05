The Batman Scene That Drastically Changed From The Trailer To The Finished Movie
Matt Reeves has had a long and prosperous working relationship with Weta Digital, having collaborated on two Planet of the Apes sequels, as well as the newest DC film, The Batman. The director leans on the visual effects artists to enhance so many aspects of his feature films, from the creation of the Gotham landscape to the rain that falls on the Batmobile during that heart-racing car chase with the Penguin (Colin Farrell). But one shot that Weta worked on earlier in the filmmaking process changed drastically by the time the team got to the finished feature, all because Reeves wanted to place his camera at a different angle.
When The Batman showed its first piece of footage during Warner Bros’ DC FanDome event, the teaser trailer included a shot of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) riding his motorcycle into his Batcave. (Which you can explore via Google Maps.) We can tell by this first shot that the Batcave is an abandoned train station, though during an exclusive conversation with Weta visual effects supervisor Anders Langlands, he told us about how that shot changed between the teaser and the movie, and why. According to Langlands:
Being able to change and extend the environment of Robert Pattinson’s Batcave allowed Matt Reeves and the Weta team to add crucial and tantalizing details that we will be able to full appreciate when we get The Batman on home video, allowing us to pause and comb the frame. Anders Langlands confirms that the Batcave in Reeves’ version is an abandoned subway station that was built specifically for the Wayne family. Using CG, Weta made sure to add a workshop in one of the alcoves of the train station. But the clutter in this cave, according to Langlands, is an intentional inclusion to mirror the psychological state that Bruce Wayne finds himself in at this stage of his journey. As Langlands explains:
The future of Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise sounds very exciting. Robert Pattinson talked in interviews about the subtle differences he introduced between Wayne and the Caped Crusader. The Bruce Wayne persona can become more prevalent as Pattinson becomes more comfortable in the role. Then there is that deleted scene that shows off Reeves’ version of The Joker, which some of us wished he left in the movie. There are plenty of cool characters that Matt Reeves can include in The Batman 2, but until we get more details, we just have to wait for this one to leave theaters and finally arrive on home video, where we can analyze all the precious details.
