‘The Batman’ SPOILER Interview With Matt Reeves

'The Batman' Director Teases deleted scenes and more.

Warning: This video contains spoilers for The Batman

The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves discusses his new DC movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. He reveals The Batman has a deleted Arkham scene where Robert Pattinson’s Batman meets and speaks with that massive cameo character and more!

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro/Cameo Character Tease 
  • 00:18 - How Matt Reeves Got a 3-Hour Theatrical Cut 
  • 01:30 - Matt Reeves Teases The Batman Deleted Scenes 
  • 02:35 - Matt Reeves Confirms THAT Arkham Cameo Character Is Who We Think It Is
