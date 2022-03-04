‘The Batman’ SPOILER Interview With Matt Reeves
Warning: This video contains spoilers for The Batman.
The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves discusses his new DC movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. He reveals The Batman has a deleted Arkham scene where Robert Pattinson’s Batman meets and speaks with that massive cameo character and more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro/Cameo Character Tease
- 00:18 - How Matt Reeves Got a 3-Hour Theatrical Cut
- 01:30 - Matt Reeves Teases The Batman Deleted Scenes
- 02:35 - Matt Reeves Confirms THAT Arkham Cameo Character Is Who We Think It Is
