The Book Of Clarence’s Director Blasted Music On Set, And The Cast Shares Some Of The Unexpected Song Choices
Here are LaKeith Stanfield and some of the other cast's favorites.
Among the upcoming 2024 movies new to theaters this weekend is The Book of Clarence, a comedy set in biblical times from writer/director Jeymes Samuel. But you might not want to trust the image that might pop in your head when imagining an entry into biblical epics, because The Book of Clarence puts forth a fresh, (and as one of its stars RJ Cyler puts it: “so swaggy”) vision that elevates the genre to new heights. When CinemaBlend spoke to the cast, they shared how the set helped bring a certain energy to set.
Jeymes Samuel was behind 2021’s The Harder They Fall following being music consultant on 2013’s The Great Gatsby alongside Jay-Z, along with helming the legendary rapper’s Jay-Z: Legacy and being a musician in his own right under The Bullitts. When I spoke to the cast of The Book of Clarence, they shared the big part music played on set. Here’s what David Oyelowo shared:
David Oyelowo previously worked with Samuel as a part of The Harder They Fall's cast (which landed on 2021’s best Netflix movies), and he was back for seconds to play John the Baptiste in The Book of Clarence. In his comments to CinemaBlend (which you can check out in full in the video above), he shared the unexpected artist that Samuel pointed to when it came to him giving him pointers on playing the Judaean preacher.
LaKeith Stanfield leads The Book of Clarence as the titular Clarence (along with playing Clarence’s twin brother Thomas), who decides to capitalize on the rise of Jesus Christ by pretending he’s a Messiah in his own right in order to pay back the money he owes. While speaking to us, here’s what Stanfield shared about the songs that blasted on set:
While one certainly might not expect Kool & The Gang’s party hit to be part of the making of a biblical epic, the anecdote from LaKeith Stanfield speaks to the good energy Jeymes Samuel brought to the actors, especially as Clarence goes on a rather intense journey throughout the film. RJ Cyler, who plays Elijah, the best friend and partner in crime to Stanfield’s Clarence, Samuel’s approach on set was really helpful to him being a musician himself who is constantly listening to music in his life. Here’s what Cyler told us:
Surely “Lucifer” is a somewhat unexpected pick, but Jay-Z did produce The Book of Clarence! Ahead of the new movie hitting theaters this Friday, January 12, check out what critics are saying about it, including CinemaBlend’s The Book of Clarence review, which gave the film 3.5 out of 5.
