The Book Of Clarence: Release Date, Trailer And Other Things We Know About The LaKeith Stanfield Movie

There have been countless movies released over the years that have either adapted Biblical stories or are set in the era, and in the near future we’ll get another addition to that collection. However, The Book of Clarence, which stars LaKeith Stanfield as a man wanting to take advantage of the popularity of Jesus Christ for his own gain, sounds like something we’ve never seen before.

If this is the first you’re hearing about Jeymes Samuel’s follow-up to his 2021 directorial debut, The Harder They Fall, stick around because we’re about to break down everything we know about this highly-anticipated 2024 movie – including its release date, who is set to appear in it, and a handful of other details that might pique your interest. Let’s get Biblical with this soon-to-be-released comedy…

We still have a few months to wait before we get to see The Book of Clarence, as the movie won’t be released in theaters until January 12, 2024. According to a June 2023 Variety report, Jeymes Samuel’s movie was given the release date originally held by the El Muerto movie , which has since been taken off the schedule entirely.

Those who plan on attending the 67th London Film Festival in October 2023 will get a chance to see The Book of Clarence, as it is one of several films slated to hold their world premieres at the fest, according to Deadline .

The Book Of Clarence Cast Includes LaKeith Stanfield, David Oyelowo, And James McAvoy

As of the time of this writing, LaKeith Stanfield’s Clarence is the only character whose identity has been officially revealed, but Sony has announced a long list of talented actors who will make up The Book of Clarence cast. Set to appear alongside Stanfield in the film are Academy Award nominees David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Benedict Cumberbatch, Golden Globe nominated actors James McAvoy and Omar Sy, and numerous others including RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, Micheal Ward, and Caleb McLaughlin.

This will mark Stanfield and Cyler’s second time working with director Jeymes Samuel, as both actors were featured prominently in The Harder They Fall cast .

The Book Of Clarence Trailer Teases An Epic Con Job, False Miracles, And James McAvoy’s Ruthlessness

In August 2023, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for The Book of Clarence: a two-minute teaser that highlights what audiences can expect when the movie rolls out in early 2024. This includes the teasing of an epic con job in which LaKeith Stanfield’s titular character attempts to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, just not as a noble disciple, instead something a little more self-serving.

There’s also the business of those false miracles performed along the way, including one where it appears Clarence supposedly restores RJ Cyler’s vision as a way to gain followers. And how could we forget those short bursts of brutality by James McAvoy’s mysterious character, who seems to take pleasure in proving Clarence is a false messiah among other things.

The Book Of Clarence Follows A Down-On-His Luck Man As He Attempts To Capitalize On The Popularity Of Jesus Christ

As mentioned above, The Book of Clarence follows LaKeith Stanfield’s down-on-his-luck character as attempts to capitalize on the popularity of Jesus Christ by claiming to be a messiah in his own right. Sony Pictures has announced that Clarence, who will do anything he can to make a better life for his family and himself, risks everything in order to carve out a little something along the way. But along the way, Clarence will learn more than he ever thought he could know…

Director Jeymes Samuel Has Said He Wanted To Explore Stories From The Bible But From A Different Angle

Though The Book of Clarence will feature some well-known Biblical characters, writer and director Jeymes Saumel explained during a Vanity Fair interview that he really wanted to focus his story on the everyman archetype with the upcoming movie and explore the story from a different perspective. Said the filmmaker,

I wanted to tell a Bible story about an everyman. I always wanted to explore the Bible stories, but from the angle of the person that sells Jesus his sandals, the woman or man that owns the hair salon.

It will definitely be interesting to revisit some of these famous stories and well-known characters from a much different point of view, especially when it comes to how Jesus Christ is presented. We have yet to find out who will be playing the Son of God or if we’ll see more than just the shrouded man shown in the film’s trailer.

The Book Of Clarence Was Filmed On Location In One Of The World’s Oldest Still-Inhabited Cities

With The Book of Clarence taking place around 33 A.D., Jeymes Samuel and his team needed to find a location that looked like the characters were living 2,000 years ago instead of the 21st century. When speaking with Ebony Magazine about the movie, Samuel explained that the movie was shot on location in Matera, Italy, one of the oldest inhabited cities on the planet.

This means that all of those action sequences teased in the trailer, especially the chariot chase that looks like something out of the Academy Award-winning Ben-Hur , as well as the wide aerial shots were pulled off on location opposed to having to rely on CGI for the desired looks.

The Book Of Clarence Will Feature New Music From Jay-Z, Who Is Also One Of The FIlm’s Producers

Who knows if we’ll ever get a biopic based on Jay-Z’s life , but the prolific rapper, entrepreneur, and New York icon will be releasing some new music for The Book of Clarence. Sony Pictures has announced that the new film will include some new tracks from the hip hop artist also known as Shawn Carter, though how much will be included has not yet been announced.

Jay-Z, who also serves as one of the movie’s producers, isn’t the only one making new music for The Book of Clarence, as Jeymes Samuel, who also goes by the stage name The Bullitts composed the score in addition to writing its script and sitting in the director’s chair. Throughout his career, Samuel has composed scores for movies like The Great Gatsby, Arctic Dogs, and The Harder They Fall, among others.