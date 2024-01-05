Critics Have Seen The Book Of Clarence, See What They’re Saying About The Biblical Comedy Starring LaKeith Stanfield
Jeymes Samuel puts a twist on the biblical epic.
In The Book of Clarence, LaKeith Stanfield teams up with writer director Jeymes Samuel for a biblical comedy about a struggling man in the year 33 AD who attempts to capitalize on Jesus Christ’s popularity by claiming that he is the new messiah. The film garnered positive reactions after its premiere at the London Film Festival, and with Samuel’s sophomore effort (following 2021’s The Harder They Fall) hitting theaters on January 12, critics are weighing in on the flick.
Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield is in good company with a cast that includes David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, RJ Cyler and Teyana Taylor, amongst many others. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Book of Clarence, Mike Reyes says action, comedy and emotion come together in a film that may include Jesus but tells a story that people of every belief system can benefit from hearing. He gives the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Neil Smith of GamesRadar rates the movie 3 stars out of 5, noting that LaKeith Stanfield is charismatic in a dual role, and it’s obvious Jeymes Samuel is having fun with the subject material. However, the movie overall gets a bit muddled in tonal confusion. In Smith’s words:
Guy Lodge of Variety enjoys the ensemble of mostly Black actors putting a twist on a white-dominated genre, though this critic also noted the movie’s bifurcated tone, and wonders if it will be able to attract the open-minded audience required of such a venture. Lodge continues:
Leila Latif of IGN gives The Book of Clarence an “Okay” 6 out of 10, also questioning the audience who will receive this movie as intended. It has plenty of style and riotous comic moments, Latif says, but the piety and shifts in tone are “occasionally too heavy a cross for it to bear.” More from the critic:
While comparisons to Life of Brian are inevitably made by many critics, Josh Slater-Williams of IndieWire argues that The Book of Clarence is less Monty Python and more gospel fan fiction. He grades the “lively but erratic” film a B-, writing:
The critics seem to have plenty of good things to say about the movie, specifically LaKeith Stanfield and the rest of the cast, even if there is some question about the movie’s tone and what kind of audience it hopes to attract.
If you think you are that audience, you’ll be able to see The Book of Clarence for yourself starting Friday, January 12. Be sure to also check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is hitting the big screen soon.
