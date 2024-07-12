The Boys’ Black Noir Actor Gave Us His Thoughts On That Sexy Sister Sage Reveal And How It Feels To Finally Speak To Other Characters

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the seventh episode of The Boys Season 4, “The Insider.” The episode is available to stream now on Amazon’s Prime Video, which is one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.

We’ve got just one episode left in The Boys’ penultimate season, and it promises to be an eventful one, thanks to some big moves in Episode 7, “The Insider.” Homelander finally learned that A-Train was The Seven’s leak, and the big twist at the end showed that The Boys themselves had been infiltrated by a shapeshifter pretending to be Annie. Meanwhile, there was another, pretty amusing reveal regarding Black Noir, and CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable had the chance to talk to actor Nathan Mitchell about his and Sister Sage’s sexy secret, as well as what it’s like to have his character finally speak.

The Boys established earlier in the season that Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) likes to decompress at the end of a rough day by getting down with The Deep (Chace Crawford). The catch is that Sage has to fully lobotomize herself to sink to his level. “The Insider” revealed that the aquatic Supe isn’t Sage’s only release, but when it comes to her hookups with Noir, no bloody brain tools are involved. Nathan Mitchell confirmed as much to CinemaBlend, saying:

Yeah, there's no lobotomy necessary. No lobotomy necessary for Noir.

In fact, when our own Nick Venable suggested that Sister Sage might need to have her brain working at full power to get with Noir, the actor continued:

I mean, hey, you know, I'll take that compliment. But yeah... they both, they get together as-is, you know? There's no adjustments needed.

The Deep and Noir came to realize they have similar interests in the smartest human on the planet through a wild bro-ed out conversation, which highlighted just how funny it is that Noir and Sage were a thing the whole time in the background of everything else that’s been happening in Season 4. The actor agreed and said:

Yeah, that nobody knows about. Like everyone's just like, 'Shut up, Noir. Shut up, Noir. Shut up, Noir.' And Sage is like, 'Hey, you want to come over here?'

And speaking of Black Noir getting to speak in Season 4, Nathan Mitchell also told us what it’s been like for his character to actually have lines. While Mitchell has portrayed the Supe in all four seasons, within the context of the show, Homelander killed the nonspeaking character in Season 3, with a new — and verbal — Supe now inhabiting the mysterious black costume, unbeknownst to the public. So what was it like to finally be able to converse with the other characters? Mitchell said:

It was so much fun, because it's a different style, you know, than I've been able to do in the past on the show. And so to just get to act and react with Chace, or with anyone else, just like using my voice, is something I've been wanting to do and wishing to do for a long time. You know, and so, yeah, it's been so enjoyable in a new way that I didn't think I'd get the opportunity to do. And I'm really happy about it.

It has been fun — and sometimes jarring — to hear Black Noir chime in with his own thoughts, even as his colleagues with The Seven remind him he's still supposed to be mute. I'm excited to see what else is in store for Nathan Mitchell and Noir in the Season 4 finale — which will be available to stream Thursday, July 18 — and in the final episodes, with The Boys set to end after Season 5.