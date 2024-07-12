The Boys’ Black Noir Actor Gave Us His Thoughts On That Sexy Sister Sage Reveal And How It Feels To Finally Speak To Other Characters
Bro. Bro? Bro!
Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the seventh episode of The Boys Season 4, “The Insider.” The episode is available to stream now on Amazon’s Prime Video, which is one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.
We’ve got just one episode left in The Boys’ penultimate season, and it promises to be an eventful one, thanks to some big moves in Episode 7, “The Insider.” Homelander finally learned that A-Train was The Seven’s leak, and the big twist at the end showed that The Boys themselves had been infiltrated by a shapeshifter pretending to be Annie. Meanwhile, there was another, pretty amusing reveal regarding Black Noir, and CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable had the chance to talk to actor Nathan Mitchell about his and Sister Sage’s sexy secret, as well as what it’s like to have his character finally speak.
The Boys established earlier in the season that Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) likes to decompress at the end of a rough day by getting down with The Deep (Chace Crawford). The catch is that Sage has to fully lobotomize herself to sink to his level. “The Insider” revealed that the aquatic Supe isn’t Sage’s only release, but when it comes to her hookups with Noir, no bloody brain tools are involved. Nathan Mitchell confirmed as much to CinemaBlend, saying:
In fact, when our own Nick Venable suggested that Sister Sage might need to have her brain working at full power to get with Noir, the actor continued:
The Deep and Noir came to realize they have similar interests in the smartest human on the planet through a wild bro-ed out conversation, which highlighted just how funny it is that Noir and Sage were a thing the whole time in the background of everything else that’s been happening in Season 4. The actor agreed and said:
And speaking of Black Noir getting to speak in Season 4, Nathan Mitchell also told us what it’s been like for his character to actually have lines. While Mitchell has portrayed the Supe in all four seasons, within the context of the show, Homelander killed the nonspeaking character in Season 3, with a new — and verbal — Supe now inhabiting the mysterious black costume, unbeknownst to the public. So what was it like to finally be able to converse with the other characters? Mitchell said:
It has been fun — and sometimes jarring — to hear Black Noir chime in with his own thoughts, even as his colleagues with The Seven remind him he’s still supposed to be mute. I’m excited to see what else is in store for Nathan Mitchell and Noir in the Season 4 finale — which will be available to stream Thursday, July 18, with an Amazon Prime subscription — and in the final episodes, with The Boys set to end after Season 5..
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.