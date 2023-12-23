'Don’t Tell Me About It': I Asked The Holdovers Star Da’Vine Joy Randolph About Her Oscar Buzz And She Had An Interesting Take

There are countless reasons for you to go see The Holdovers. For starters, it reunites Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti with director Alexander Payne for the first time since Sideways, and as a bonus, Giamatti plays yet another character who seems to be perpetually hungover . Additionally, critics are singing the film’s praises, it made CinemaBlend’s list of 2023’s best movies, and all of the early Oscar buzz seems to be leaning in The Holdovers’ direction. But the real reason to see The Holdovers, perhaps above all else, is to witness a star-making performance by actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who seems to be the biggest subject of the aforementioned buzz. Just don’t tell her that, because she doesn’t want to hear a thing about it.

I recently caught up with the cast to gush about the film, and when I asked Da’Vine Joy Randolph how she’s keeping a cool head amidst the chaos, she admitted that her method is simply to ignore it:

So I've given strict instructions to my team. In general, even since I started in theater, I don't read reviews. It’s just not helpful for me and my process. Maybe it is for other people. And I gave strict instructions to my team. I was like, ‘Don't tell me about it. Don't tell me the day that stuff was supposed to happen. I don't want to know. I just want to wake up, and if I get a phone call from you on that day, cool. If not, let's go get a burger.’

This is probably the healthiest mindset with which to enter awards season, as getting one’s hopes up invites disappointment. And if it doesn’t work out, at least there’s burgers! Although this has been called a career-making move for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, she is a veteran of the industry, perhaps most famously starring alongside Eddie Murphy in the true story Dolemite Is My Name. Dolemite was very well-received and her performance was praised, but the film itself somehow dodged any Academy Awards nominations despite snagging two noms at the Golden Globes.

This doesn’t mean Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a stranger to major awards nominations, as she was nominated for a Tony for her performance in 2012’s Ghost. She’s rather open about the fact that theatre helped to shape the way she’s navigating the film industry in general, which must include her sincerity, as she went on to say this about her gratitude surrounding the general reaction to The Holdovers:

But I'm very, very grateful. I'm so, so grateful that people are enjoying this film as a whole, as well as my performance and the other actors’ performances. It's amazing.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is as real as it gets, and it’s about time she scored a role that sincerely showcases her talents on film. So on that note, go see she and Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers! It’s in theaters right now if you’re looking for a delightfully depressing and snowy holiday film to close out the 2023 movie release schedule.

