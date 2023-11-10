Critics Have Seen The Holdovers, And They Are In Agreement About Paul Giamatti’s Coming-Of-Age Christmas Dramedy
Is this an awards contender?
Back in 2004, Paul Giamatti and Alexander Payne teamed up for one of the best movies of the 2000s, Sideways, which earned several Academy Award nominations and a win for Payne’s Best Adapted Screenplay. Nearly 20 years later, the two have come together again for The Holdovers, which has been garnering Oscar buzz since making the festival rounds at Toronto and Telluride ahead of its limited release in October. Now the Christmas drama is hitting theaters around the country, and critics are raving about the coming-of-age holiday flick.
The Holdovers centers around a teacher, student and cook in the 1970s who form an unlikely bond while staying at their New England boarding school over a two-week winter break. Alongside Paul Giamatti as the strict history professor Paul Hunham, Dominic Sessa makes his feature film debut as the rebellious student Angus Tully. Da'Vine Joy Randolph plays Mary Lamb, the cook who has suffered the loss of her son. Let’s see what the critics say, starting with Emily Murray of GamesRadar. The critic rates the film a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Stacey Yvonne of Wealth of Geeks rates it a 6.5 out of 10, saying it lacks a bit in character development, but overall The Holdovers comes highly recommended as a “lovely” film that sees Alexander Payne in top form and Paul Giamatti at his best. Yvonne continues:
Film critic Leonard Maltin calls The Holdovers the most satisfying film he’s seen all year. It’s impossible to envision anyone but Paul Giamatti in the leading role, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph is “a marvel” in what she adds to her character. From Maltin’s review:
Robert Butler III of Geeks of Color gives the movie a 9 out 10, writing that Paul Giamatti is “exceptional” and deserves every accolade he will inevitably earn this coming awards season. As for the movie overall, Butler writes:
Manuel Betancourt of AV Club notes that while questions posed in The Holdovers regarding mental health, trauma, privilege and entitlement are anchored in its 1970s setting, the themes are all the more relevant today. The movie drives home the need for gentleness, not only for others but with ourselves. In Betancourt’s words:
The film boasts an overwhelmingly positive reception on Rotten Tomatoes, garnering a 96 percent Fresh rating from more than 175 reviews. Now that The Holdovers is in wide release, check your local showtimes to catch this flick, because it sounds like we may be hearing about it again come awards season. Also be sure to check out our 2023 movie release calendar to see what else is coming to the big screen through the end of the year.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
