Alexander Payne Interview | Reuniting With Paul Giamatti, 'Sideways' Anniversary Plans & More

Writer/director Alexander Payne joins the show to discuss his new movie “The Holdovers,” starring Paul Giamatti. He dives into some early moments of his career, reuniting with Giamatti nearly 20 years after “Sideways,” and more.

Stick around after the interview for our review of the film, and we finally catch up on some movies and TV we’ve missed throughout the year.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:11:41 - Interview | Alexander Payne

00:40:33 - Review | ‘The Holdovers’

00:51:44 - Review | David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

01:06:25 - Outro

