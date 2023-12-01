Alexander Payne Interview | Reuniting With Paul Giamatti, 'Sideways' Anniversary Plans & More
Don't miss The Holdovers.
Writer/director Alexander Payne joins the show to discuss his new movie “The Holdovers,” starring Paul Giamatti. He dives into some early moments of his career, reuniting with Giamatti nearly 20 years after “Sideways,” and more.
Stick around after the interview for our review of the film, and we finally catch up on some movies and TV we’ve missed throughout the year.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:11:41 - Interview | Alexander Payne
- 00:40:33 - Review | ‘The Holdovers’
- 00:51:44 - Review | David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’
- 01:06:25 - Outro
