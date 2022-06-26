The Horrifying Elvis Story Tied To The Singer’s Death That Baz Luhrmann Left Out Of The Movie
Your jaw will drop.
Now that Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has made its way to theaters, and is earning mostly favorable reviews, audiences who are casual Elvis fans are starting to learn what a terrible person Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) is/was to the Memphis-bred singer. The movie argues that Parker bled Elvis dry of his financials, leaving the 42-year-old virtually broke by the time that he passed away. In addition to those horrifying facts, Luhrmann told us about a situation that reportedly happened that he left OUT of his movie, even though it got to the heart of what Parker really thought about Elvis and his fanbase.
Before Elvis opened, CinemaBlend was able to travel to Memphis and interview the film’s cast at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home. And it was during these conversation with the Elvis cast that we heard this horrible tale from Baz Luhrmann about the man through which the director wanted to frame his Elvis story. As Luhrmann told us:
He’s not wrong. As Tom Hanks would say through the course of those interviews, Col. Tom Parker was a terrific marketer, and a terrible manager. He didn’t care what Elvis (Austin Butler) sang from the stage. He only cared about how the audience engaged with him, reacted to him, and paid to support him. Because money heading to Elvis meant money heading to the Colonel.
Baz Luhrmann does go on to say that while Elvis shows us a side of Tom Hanks that we haven’t seen on screen before, the movie does not try to make up our minds regarding Col. Tom Parker. Luhrmann states:
