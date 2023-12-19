'The Iron Claw' Video Interviews With Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Holt McCallany And More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and creator of 'The Iron Claw,' based on the true story of the Von Erich family.
"The Iron Claw" cast members, including Zac Efron ("Kevin Von Erich"), Jeremy Allen White ("Kerry Von Erich"), Stanley Simons ("Mike Von Erich"), Holt McCallany ("Fritz Von Erich") and Maura Tierney ("Doris Von Erich") are joined by writer, director and producer Sean Durkin to discuss everything that went into telling the true story of the Von Erich family. Watch as they dive into whether the family is really cursed, beefing up for the film, their favorite days on set and more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:25 - How Zac Efron's Physical Training Mentally Prepared Him For The Role
02:26 - Did The Von Erichs Believe They Were Cursed?
04:19 - How 'The Iron Claw's' Filmmaker Was Inspired By Greek Tragedies
05:06 - The Real Footage Of Kerry Von Erich That Inspired Jeremy Allen White
06:27 - Maura Tierney On The Stoicism Of The Von Erich Parents
06:57 - Iron Claw's Vs. Top Gun: Maverick - Who Had The Better Football Scene?
07:50 - The Musical Von Erich And Zac Efron's Favorite Party Scene Ever
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.
