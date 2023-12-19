'The Iron Claw' Video Interviews With Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Holt McCallany And More

"The Iron Claw" cast members, including Zac Efron ("Kevin Von Erich"), Jeremy Allen White ("Kerry Von Erich"), Stanley Simons ("Mike Von Erich"), Holt McCallany ("Fritz Von Erich") and Maura Tierney ("Doris Von Erich") are joined by writer, director and producer Sean Durkin to discuss everything that went into telling the true story of the Von Erich family. Watch as they dive into whether the family is really cursed, beefing up for the film, their favorite days on set and more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:25 - How Zac Efron's Physical Training Mentally Prepared Him For The Role

02:26 - Did The Von Erichs Believe They Were Cursed?

04:19 - How 'The Iron Claw's' Filmmaker Was Inspired By Greek Tragedies

05:06 - The Real Footage Of Kerry Von Erich That Inspired Jeremy Allen White

06:27 - Maura Tierney On The Stoicism Of The Von Erich Parents

06:57 - Iron Claw's Vs. Top Gun: Maverick - Who Had The Better Football Scene?

07:50 - The Musical Von Erich And Zac Efron's Favorite Party Scene Ever