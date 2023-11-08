As The Irrational's Future Is Uncertain For Alec And Marisa, The Creator's Comments Have Me Hyped For What's Next

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 7 of The Irrational on NBC, called "The Real Deal."

After The Irrational covered a case that was extremely heavy for Alec, Kylie, and everybody else involved in the previous episode, "The Real Deal" was a little bit lighter with the return of Karen David as Rose Dinshaw. The episode also presented some new complications for Alec and Marisa in the wake of their divorce, making their future more uncertain than ever. While I'm not entirely sure what to think about what's next for them, comments from creator Arika Lisanne Mittman to CinemaBlend have me excited as the 2023 TV schedule continues!

In "The Real Deal," I got my wish with the return of Karen David after her appearance on Law & Order: Organized Crime elsewhere on NBC in the spring. She and Alec went out on a 24-hour date that he presented as an experiment. There were also some sparks flying between the two, and he had to admit that this was his first date since the split from Marisa. The episode ended with Rose heading off to Paris, but the story seems very much to be continued with her and Alec's relationship.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Marisa were spending some time together, but their relationship was strained from what it had been prior to the divorce from Alec. His sister finally called her former in-law out about caring a little bit too much about Alec's date, and the two women had a heart-to-heart about missing each other. Their storyline ended in a way that feels like a setup for more Kylie and Marisa scenes.

So, even though "The Real Deal" wasn't actually a big episode for Alec and Marisa sharing scenes, it presented some complications for whatever their relationship is and will be. Alec is wading back into the dating pool with a woman he clearly clicks with, and Marisa cares more than she wanted to admit despite her relationship with Jace. Plus, it seems like she could start spending more time with Kylie, who of course still has her brother staying with her. Throw in the fact that Marisa had to start cutting Alec out of the investigation into the church bombing, and theirs seems like a pretty messy situation.

Which means a pretty fun situation for fans to watch from home, if you ask me! After The Irrational drew from real-life experience for the harrowing previous episode (and included an NBC crossover), "The Real Deal" felt like a bit of a break for the characters, but not necessarily one that will last. When I spoke with show creator Arika Lisanne Mittman after that previous episode (available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription), I asked what it has been like to watch stars Jesse L. Martin and Maahra Hill bring Alec and Marisa to life on the show, and she shared:

Oh, it's so great. Whenever you create a character, that character turns into this amalgamation of the character on the page that you created in your head and what the actor brings to it, and then you gradually just start writing to that new character that they've helped you create. Both of these very talented actors did wonderful things and really brought those characters to life. In some cases, in slightly different ways than I imagined them, but in a good way.

Jesse L. Martin already had plenty of experience on network television prior to joining The Irrational, as a longtime series regular on The CW's The Flash and a cast member in so many seasons of Law & Order that he ranks on the list of 25 actors to appear in the most episodes in the franchise. Erika Lisanne Mittman went on to share what the star brought to Alec that wasn't originally on the page:

So I really felt like I wrote a character in Alec, for instance, who is very cerebral. He always approaches things from his head and not his heart, and yet Jesse brought so much empathy to it. I'm so glad he did because he's become that character that you wish was your mentor, that you wish was your professor. So much of that is due to what Jesse brought to the role.

So, even though the creator of The Irrational didn't drop all the details about what's next for Alec and Marisa or what Jesse L. Martin and Maahra Hill will perform next, her comments about the actors make me very optimistic for the future of the show. Of course, there's currently no saying how long that future will be. Although the WGA writers strike against the AMPTP has been resolved, the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is still ongoing at the time of writing, and many TV and film productions are still stalled.

For now, new episodes of The Irrational air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, following The Voice, on NBC. You can also revisit the installments that have aired so far streaming on Peacock.