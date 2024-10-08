'Questions Will Be Answered': The Irrational's Travina Springer Talks That Kidnapping Cliffhanger And New Directions In Season 2
Buckle up!
The Irrational is finally returning to NBC in the 2024 TV schedule, nearly eight months after the Season 1 finale ended with one mystery solved and another begun with a kidnapping. While Alec (Jesse L. Martin) no longer has to be tormented by a lack of closure over the church bombing that left him scarred, the final moments of the first season ended with Rose (Karen David) being kidnapped. With the Season 2 premiere coming up on October 8, actress Travina Springer spoke with CinemaBlend to preview what's ahead.
The Season 2 premiere of The Irrational is called "Collateral Damage," and it may well require all hands on deck to find and save Rose. After all, if the mysterious kidnappers could get the jump on a former MI-6 agent-turned-corporate fixer, they have to be pretty formidable foes. Kylie's tech skills would surely be an asset, not least because Season 1 (available streaming with a Peacock subscription) ended with Alec's sister intending to work as an independent contractor with the FBI.
Springer, who of course played Kylie through Season 1 and into Season 2, shared her own excitement when she finally found out the resolution to the cliffhanger and what fans should expect:
Would this really be The Irrational if questions being answered didn't lead to more questions for fans to ponder? While I was very wrong in the back half of Season 1 when I was suspicious of Jace, but that didn't make the speculation any less fun. Rose may not be in for a particularly fun time in the premiere, though!
Last season didn't come to a particularly fun end for Kylie, of course, when what was supposed to be a job interview turned out to be a ruse and she was shot at. So, is she still interesting in pursuing that FBI gig despite that setback? I asked Travina Springer that very question, and she shared:
While Kylie has already been key to many episodes of The Irrational, it was usually from behind a keyboard and/or her interactions with Alec. That's going to be a bit different in Season 2, as Springer went on:
It's hard to imagine the Kylie of The Irrational's series premiere contracting with the FBI, no matter how supportive she was of her brother and still bonded with Marisa (Maahra Hill) despite her divorce from Alec. Travina Springer shared her thoughts on how Kylie grew as a character leading into Season 2:
Despite making a lot of progress in Season 1, Kylie hasn't necessarily managed to fully "figure out what her purpose" is, so it's a safe bet that The Irrational has plenty in store for the character this fall. Springer went on:
Fortunately, the wait to see what The Irrational has in store to deliver some answers about Rose's kidnapping cliffhanger is nearly over. Season 2 of the hit drama will premiere on Tuesday, October 8 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following a new episode of The Voice. If you missed Season 1 or just need a refresher, Jesse L. Martin has you covered:
You can also revisit the full first season of The Irrational streaming on Peacock now. Season 1 was mostly procedural, but the mystery about the church bombing carried through from start to finish and is worth a watch if you haven't already.
