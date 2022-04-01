The Jackass Forever Cast Knows Exactly Which Stunt Deserves To Win An Oscar

The Jackass franchise has been delivering stunts, pranks, and general nonsense to viewers for well over two decades. They’re not the kind of films to be honored at any major awards ceremonies, but if the Academy Awards would introduce the long-awaited Best Stunt category, there’s a strong chance the new Jackass Forever would have been in the running last weekend. Not only that, but the Jackass crew seems to know exactly the stunt that would have walked away with the big prize.

Johnny Knoxville took the most significant blow in Jackass Forever when a raging bull sent him flying through the air. While it was a sobering moment that landed the crew’s fearless leader in the hospital, they all seem to agree it’s the biggest stunt of the film. When asked which stunt would have a shot in this hypothetical Oscar category, longtime Jackass crew members Preston Lacy and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña said this:

Preston Lacy: Johnny Knoxville and the bull, for sure. Hands down. Wee Man: Yeah, the Bull. Yeah.

Newcomers Rachel Wolfson and Sean “Poopies” McInerney seconded this notion, mentioning that Johnny Knoxville and the bull was the standout stunt. While Knoxville has been doing this job a long time and the franchise has seen some brutal injuries, specifically some gnarly ones taken by Knoxville himself, this one was different. He sustained a concussion, a broken wrist, some broken ribs, and even brain damage. After all of that, he still doesn’t regret it, because he got the footage.

While the incident seemed to be consistently brought up in the context of this Oscars conversation, some of the cast favored certain stunts for various other reasons. As another OG Jackass crew member, Chris Pontius, explained:

I think most likely they would do the Bull hit. But you know what? The thing that really, the cup test is probably the one that should take the Oscar because it was just amazing... I think the cup test is probably the greatest stunt in the movie. To me.

If you’re unfamiliar with the cup test, you may be able to gather what the concept is simply by the name. Let’s just say it involves one man wearing a protective groin cup, while another jumps on it with a pogo stick. It was rather hard to watch.

While an Academy Awards category for stunts would be great, and any Jackass film would certainly stand a chance to be included, the man who takes the bull by the horns, Johnny Knoxville, would apparently want nothing to do with it. Wee Man went on to explain that the crew’s leader isn’t in the game for the awards, but for the footage:

People do accept awards. But Johnny wouldn't take it, you know what I mean? He'd be like, ‘gladly, thank you,’ but you know he isn't going out for the award. He's going out for the footage.