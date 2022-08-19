The Major Reasons Jurassic World Dominion’s Extended Cut Wasn’t Released To Theaters
By Mike Reyes published
The theatrical cut's origins are explained in detail.
One of the deadliest places to be on a major motion picture has to be, without question, the editing room. Decisions are made in there that can majorly impact a movie, as we saw in the differences between the warring cuts of DC’s Justice League movie. To a lesser extent, a similar tale could be told about the 2022 movie release Jurassic World Dominion.
While there wasn’t any sort of strife similar to that previously mentioned example, co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow did have to “streamline” his summer blockbuster into a shorter theatrical cut. Decisions had to be made, as some moments would go missing or be rearranged in the previously released edit. However, when it came time for the home video release, an opportunity presented itself, and both Trevorrow and Universal got to treat the fans to another way to watch Jurassic World Dominion.
Why Jurassic World Dominion’s Theatrical Cut Came To Be
I learned about the process that led to the theatrical cut of Jurassic World Dominion firsthand. Thanks to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, a massive event was held in Malta celebrating the home release of the studio’s huge summer hit. Colin Trevorrow was part of that experience, and more than ready to dig into the nuts and bolts of the theatrical cut’s formation. Starting with the story of how the cut came to be, Trevorrow revealed to CinemaBlend just how far the extended cut got before having to be trimmed down:
One of those children that was initially sacrificed was, of course, Jurassic World Dominion’s original opening. While it would eventually be used as a marketing tool, released in IMAX theaters as “The Prologue” with last summer’s F9, the intended bookending that Dominion was supposed to achieve in its story was interrupted.
Sadly, the “less than two and a half hours” mandate resulted in that theatrical cut becoming a necessity. To be fair, the reasons that Colin Trevorrow cited for that decision were pretty smart when it comes to the theatrical climate the film was released into.
Streamlining Jurassic World Dominion’s Theatrical Cut, And Why The Extended Edition Is Different From Most Alternates
Continuing his story about Jurassic World Dominion’s theatrical refinement, Trevorrow revealed another major factor when it came to what he would call a “streamlined experience.” Colin Trevorrow’s story of the road to the theatrical cut continued as follows:
Normally when the words “director’s cut” come out to play, one can’t help but think of a movie like Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven or Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Much longer cuts of movies that were shrunk down in the name of theatrical exhibition, these “true visions” have sparked much debate with fans in the years since they’ve been released. However, it’s only 14 minutes worth of footage that’s been restored to Jurassic World Dominion. Thanks to the extended edition making its way through production as the cut for as long as it did, there was no real need for reshoots, touch ups or massive edits.
As a result, Colin Trevorrow’s preferred version of Jurassic World Dominion is allowed to exist. Having seen the movie myself, it is absolutely the way to fly when experiencing the movie, as the moments restored help the movie breathe so much better. Diving more into why this experience is his chosen form for the film, Trevorrow invoked an absolutely fitting comedy classic:
Sitting down with the man who’s been living with this world since 2015’s Jurassic World, you can’t help but feel Colin Trevorrow’s enthusiasm for Jurassic World Dominion. Honoring that crucial balance between current and legacy cast members was important to Trevorrow, co-writer Emily Carmichael and everyone else involved in Dominion’s production. The pride couldn’t have been more on display, which brings me to one final note that the director had shared about the existence of the extended cut.
Why Colin Trevorrow Feels Utter Gratitude That Jurassic World Dominion’s Extended Edition Exists
Time and again, alternate cuts have been rumored for many a movie during theatrical press cycles. Colin Trevorrow even got ahead of the matter pretty early, discussing how he was hoping this new version of Jurassic World Dominion would see the light of day. Now that the extended edition is out and ready for all audiences to discover it, Trevorrow couldn’t be happier, as seen in the following message of thanks:
Jurassic World Dominion is one of those 2022 movies that divided fans and critics. So it only feels right to give the fans a little more of what they apparently enjoyed, as well as allow Colin Trevorrow to have his preferred vision in the wild. Though considering how much of a Jurassic franchise fan that Trevorrow happens to be, it’s a Venn diagram that overlaps to the tune of a richer, more enhanced experience for all species involved.
If you’re ready to experience the final chapter of this blockbuster trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion is now available for purchase or rental (opens in new tab) in its theatrical and extended versions. Physical media enthusiasts can snap up the film on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, while digital patrons can rent or buy the movie in that format as well. And as Colin Trevorrow mentioned above, if you purchased the theatrical version of the movie previously on Digital HD, the extended edition should be available to you at no extra charge.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.