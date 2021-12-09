Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Explains How The Movie Balances New And Legacy Characters
Hold on to your butts.
And just like that, the Jurassic World trilogy is approaching a conclusion with Dominion just a handful of years after the franchise made a grand entrance with Colin Trevorrow’s movie. It feels like just yesterday, but life finds a way, you know? The upcoming blockbuster is unique because it will unite the new Jurassic World characters with the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler. The question that remains to be seen is how it will all go down.
Jurassic World Dominion is not hitting theaters until next summer, so for the most part, we’re in the dark. That said, director Colin Trevorrow has shared a bit of information about how the OG trio will interact with Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire. In the director’s words:
In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, the filmmaker shared that the three leads from the original Jurassic Park film will be just as important to Dominion as many as the Jurassic World established characters are. It’s great news for fans, and it sounds like there’s a really interesting structure being played with here.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left things off with the surviving dinosaurs from the theme park being let loose into civilization. The fallout has left Owen and Claire in a major predicament they likely cannot deal with on their own. Perhaps as they try their best to control the situation, Grant, Sattler and Malcolm come out of the woodwork and get back together to figure out how to help as well. I absolutely cannot wait to see that moment when they’re all back together again and how they’ll interact over twenty years later.
Previously, CinemaBlend spoke with Colin Trevorrow about the upcoming movie, and he shared that they are in so much of Dominion, it will be difficult to market the movie without their presence included. As he shared with us:
It’s definitely exciting to imagine the amount of time we’ll get with our favorite trio from the first Jurassic Park movie after all this time. Jurassic World Dominion is coming to theaters on June 10, 2022. While we wait, you can check out the movie’s prologue, which features first footage about where Dominion will pick up.
