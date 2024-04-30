The Spiderwick Chronicles Cast Talks About What Mythical Creatures From The Show They’d Want To Adopt
These are some great picks!
With The Spiderwick Chronicles TV adaptation here, viewers have had a chance to see the mythical creatures of Tony DiTerilizzi and Holly Black’s popular book series on their small screens. When CinemaBlend spoke to the main cast of the record-breaking Roku series, we talked with them about which of the species featured in the series that they would want to enter their own realities.
There are a ton of fun responses from The Spiderwick Chronicles cast, but the most popular answer goes to Jack Dylan Grazer’s Thimbletack. He’s the Spiderwick Estate’s resident Brownie, which is a fairy who guards the mansion. When angered, Thimbletack can transform into a nasty Boggart. Here’s what Alyvia Alyn Lind said of her pick:
Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Calliope, was not alone in her answer. Mychala Lee said this:
Lee, who plays Mallory Grace in The Spiderwick Chronicles, had a lot of good things to say about Grazer’s voice skills in the series. Yet, when the cast was actually on set, they did not get to perform with the Shazam! and IT actor. They acted against a puppet with another person on set reading Thimbletack’s lines. At the time of the interview, Lee told us that they had only barely met Grazer a couple weeks beforehand. When we spoke to Grazer, here was his pick:
Since the actor had already spent so much time playing Thimbletack, he wanted to choose another route when it came to his thoughts on adopting a mythical creature from The Spiderwick Chronicles. During the CinemaBlend interview, Grazer also contrasted his take on the character to that of Martin Short, who voiced the role in the 2008 version. Here’s what Noah Cotrell said about his own pick:
Cottrell plays one of the Grace twins, Simon, whereas Lyon Daniels plays Jared. Here’s what Daniels thought of:
Ah, there are so many possibilities in this fantastical universe! The series recently became The Roku Channel’s No. 1 premiere in history within its first weekend on the platform. The series also stars Christian Slater as Mulgarath and Joy Bryant as the Grace kids’ mom, Helen.
The Spiderwick Chronicles television series was initially produced for Disney+ before the streaming service decided to drop it, even after it had been filmed. Roku ended up saving the series and it can now be watched for free on its platform, The Roku Channel. Stay tuned on what other 2024 TV premiere dates are on the way here on CinemaBlend.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.