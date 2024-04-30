The Spiderwick Chronicles Cast Talks About What Mythical Creatures From The Show They’d Want To Adopt

With The Spiderwick Chronicles TV adaptation here, viewers have had a chance to see the mythical creatures of Tony DiTerilizzi and Holly Black’s popular book series on their small screens. When CinemaBlend spoke to the main cast of the record-breaking Roku series, we talked with them about which of the species featured in the series that they would want to enter their own realities.

There are a ton of fun responses from The Spiderwick Chronicles cast, but the most popular answer goes to Jack Dylan Grazer’s Thimbletack. He’s the Spiderwick Estate’s resident Brownie, which is a fairy who guards the mansion. When angered, Thimbletack can transform into a nasty Boggart. Here’s what Alyvia Alyn Lind said of her pick:

I kind of want to adopt Thimbletack. Thimbletack is so adorable. I love how they interpret Thimbletack in the show. And, I remember I went to the costume department and I walked in, and it was my first day on set and I saw all of Thimbletack’s little clothes and it brought me so much joy, because they’re so tiny and he’s so small and cute… Thimbletack is just a fun little guy.

Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Calliope, was not alone in her answer. Mychala Lee said this:

I really love Thimbletack. And, I think that Jack, who voices Thimbletack, just brings so much life and spunk and coolness to Thimbletack, so I would love to have him around, as a Brownie, not a Boggart.

Lee, who plays Mallory Grace in The Spiderwick Chronicles, had a lot of good things to say about Grazer’s voice skills in the series. Yet, when the cast was actually on set, they did not get to perform with the Shazam! and IT actor. They acted against a puppet with another person on set reading Thimbletack’s lines. At the time of the interview, Lee told us that they had only barely met Grazer a couple weeks beforehand. When we spoke to Grazer, here was his pick:

I’d have a little pixie, and I’d have it hang around and do my hair.

Since the actor had already spent so much time playing Thimbletack, he wanted to choose another route when it came to his thoughts on adopting a mythical creature from The Spiderwick Chronicles. During the CinemaBlend interview, Grazer also contrasted his take on the character to that of Martin Short , who voiced the role in the 2008 version. Here’s what Noah Cotrell said about his own pick:

I would definitely pick a flying creature, for sure. There’s a lot of perks to that. You don’t need a car if you’re a flying creature. A griffin, a phoenix, a dragon, that would just be awesome. I mean you can flex on everybody and just be like, ‘Hey, I have a dragon anywhere I want to go… Pull up to prom on a dragon.

Cottrell plays one of the Grace twins, Simon, whereas Lyon Daniels plays Jared. Here’s what Daniels thought of:

I’d probably choose a goblin, because I want a little minion to do all my dirty work. Go get my TV remote, you know what I mean? Or a leprechaun, because they can give me a pot of gold.

Ah, there are so many possibilities in this fantastical universe! The series recently became The Roku Channel’s No. 1 premiere in history within its first weekend on the platform. The series also stars Christian Slater as Mulgarath and Joy Bryant as the Grace kids’ mom, Helen.

