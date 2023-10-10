The Spiderwick Chronicles TV Show Was Just Saved After Disney+ Backed Out

Disney+ has been making a number of changes when it comes to its content library as of late and, as part of that, there have been a few cost-cutting initiatives. Those are went led the streamer made the decision to remove (the already-filmed The Spiderwick Chronicles from its slate of upcoming TV releases. It was honestly a disappointing turn of events but, at the time, it was also reported that the producers were aiming to find a new home for the series. No, fans of the fantasy novel can rejoice, because The Roku Channel has saved the series.

The streamer shared a press release this week, in which it announced that the beloved book-to-screen adaptation would be joining the Roku Original slate. Unfortunately, fans of the series will have to wait until early 2024 to start streaming it, but the wait will be worth it since it means viewers will see all eight episodes. It's incredibly exciting that a company sees the value in this particular literature-birthed series. As Brian Tannenbaum, the Head of Originals at Roku Media, said:

It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel. We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.

For those that aren’t familiar with the #1 New York Times best-selling fantasy adventure novel, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a coming-of-age story that follows the Grace Family as they move into their family’s ancestral home. Upon their arrival, they begin to learn about their family history, as well as the fantastical world around them.

After news broke that Disney+ subscribers wouldn't be getting the Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television production, it was reported that the studio immediately started shopping the completed project. It’s not often that a company goes to bat for a show, but it seems Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television and its Original Scripted Series division, really feels passionate about this particular franchise. To that point, she had this to say about the show:

Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters

This is a massive win for the studio and the entire team behind The Spiderwick Chronicles. Even Tony DiTerlizzi, the author of the original novels, couldn’t help but share how "excited" he is about the news when posting to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today.

There’s no doubt the cast, which includes Joy Bryant (“Helen Grace”), Noah Cottrell (“Simon Grace”), Lyon Daniels (“Jared Grace”), Mychala Lee (“Mallory Grace”), Jack Dylan Grazer (voice of “Thimbletack), and Christian Slater (“Mulgarath”), is elated to hear the news as well. I'm very curious to see how they perform in the main roles and am also wondering how closely the show will stick to the source material. But regardless of that, right now, I'm just happy fans will get to see the show at all.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is set to premiere on The Roku Channel in early 2024 so, if you want to check it out, be sure to grab a subscription. And while you wait for it to arrive, check out the 2023 TV schedule for viable options to keep you occupied in the meantime.