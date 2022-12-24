The Whitney Houston Scene That Took Naomi Ackie Eight Months To Prepare For
She transformed into Whitney for I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
The Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is riddled with incredible recreations of the singer’s performances throughout her lifetime. From the moment that would land her a contract in the early ‘80s to her iconic rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 1991 Super Bowl, Naomi Ackie clearly had a lot of work to do behind the scenes to become “The Voice,” but there’s one scene in particular that took just a few months short of a year for her to prepare for.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Naomi Ackie about her latest movie, we discussed the finale of I Wanna Dance With Somebody. It had the actress recreating Whitney Houston’s 1994 AMA performance, which was a medley of three songs ("I Loves You, Porgy," "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "I Have Nothing") performed on the same night Houston took home eight awards, including “Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist”. Ackie said this of nailing that scene:
In the ten-minute sequence that caps off I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the 2022 movie release focuses on Whitney Houston’s talent completely before the credits roll with one last number. Check out a comparison of a portion of the medley on YouTube:
Naomi Ackie really went for every moment in the medley! When CinemaBlend also spoke to I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s director Kasi Lemmons, who previously helmed the biopic for Harriet Tubman called Harriet, she shared the importance of that scene as its filmmaker, saying this:
I Wanna Dance With Somebody was penned by Anthony McCarten, who previously wrote Bohemian Rhapsody, among other biopics. And much like his movie about Queen, this movie decided to end the script with a sequence recreating a major stage performance for Whitney Houston. The sequence comes following the movie covering three decades of Houston’s career (something that Naomi Ackie was concerned about doing). And with the scene, it ends Houston’s memory as one of tribute rather than the tragedy that befell her when she died at the age of 48 back in 2012 after being found unconscious at her Beverly Hilton suite.
As Lemmons shares, she really feels like the finale sequence captures the relationship Houston had with her audience, along with her family and friends, the whole movie seeks to depict; among them being a same-sex relationship with Robyn Crawford early in her life, as well as her working relationship with record producer Clive Davis, played by Stanley Tucci in the film.
The new biopic centering on a Black musician has been met with mixed reviews by critics. You can decide for yourself how Naomi Ackie and I Wanna Dance With Somebody as a whole does with tributing Whitney Houston in theaters now.
