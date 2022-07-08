'Thor: Love and Thunder' Spoiler Interviews | Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi & More

WARNING: These interviews contain spoilers for Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Watch at your own risk!

If you’re like Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, you’ve seen the latest installment in the MCU and are ready to talk spoilers! Tune in as CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg gets the “Thor: Love and Thunder” cast to dish on some of the best behind-the-scenes secrets, including that surprise cameo, Thor’s new tattoo, Jane’s last words to Thor and so much more!

Video Chapters