'Thor: Love and Thunder' Spoiler Interviews | Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi & More
By Katie Hughes , Eric Eisenberg published
We chat spoilers with the cast and director of Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder."
WARNING: These interviews contain spoilers for Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Watch at your own risk!
If you’re like Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, you’ve seen the latest installment in the MCU and are ready to talk spoilers! Tune in as CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg gets the “Thor: Love and Thunder” cast to dish on some of the best behind-the-scenes secrets, including that surprise cameo, Thor’s new tattoo, Jane’s last words to Thor and so much more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro / Tattoo Tease
- 00:18 - The Surprise Cameo That Ties All The Way Back To ‘Captain America: Civil War’
- 01:13 - Christian Bale Says He Was The ‘Worst Birthday Party Performer Ever’ In Scenes With Kids
- 03:09 - Will Natalie Portman Reveal What Jane Whispered To Thor At The End?
- 03:43 - Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Talk Thor’s New Loki Tattoo
- 04:44 - Outro
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.