Topher Grace Plays A Megachurch Pastor In His New Movie, And Glen Powell Is Jealous
Grace dials it up to 11 in How To Make A Killing.
I can imagine that a significant number of young actors in Hollywood right now are feeling a smidge of envy directed at Glen Powell. After all, the guy is definitely having a moment right now, playing leads on screens big and small following his breakout turn a few years ago in Top Gun: Maverick. But just because Powell is soaring high right now doesn’t stop him from being wowed by the work of his colleagues – an example being Topher Grace’s performance as an enthusiastic megachurch pastor in their new A24 movie How To Make A Killing.
I sat down with Powell, Grace and Jessica Henwick earlier this month during the Los Angeles press day for the 2026 movie, and in the spirit of Kind Hearts And Coronets (which the new film is a remake of) and the multiple roles played by Alec Guinness, I opened the interview asking the trio what part they would have loved to play in How To Make A Killing in addition to their own. Powell gave a lot of credit to the actor sitting to his right, saying,
In the new film, Powell stars as Becket Redfellow, a descendant of one of the richest families in America who has been cut off from the family tree but is still lined up to inherit a sizable trust. The only thing standing in between him and the money are various relatives ahead of him in the succession order, and so he sets about quietly knocking them off. One of these cousins is Grace’s Pastor Steven J. Redfellow, who we meet in the story while he is in the middle of a work day.
Powell had the chance to simply observe his co-star doing his thing up on a stage preaching to a packed audience, and he was taken aback by the energy he was putting out:
Topher Grace recalled the day in question, looking out on a large and engaged crowd, and he freely admitted that he got a real kick out of the whole experience:
He got the chance to really live in the shoes of his character, which must have been a super cool thing to do when filmmaking can often be a stilted process… but there apparently were some side effects to all of the actor’s exhibited passion.
According to Grace, what he was saying on stage weirdly got through to some people, and he had to do a bit of awkward de-escalation:
Care to see if you too might be ensnared by Topher Grace’s gospel? How To Make A Killing – featuring Margaret Qualley, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, and Ed Harris in addition to the aforementioned Glen Powell, Topher Grace, and Jessica Henwick – is playing in theaters everywhere now.
