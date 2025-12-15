Colman Domingo Reveals How His Running Man Dance Wound Up In The Movie, And I Love How Glen Powell Fit In
Never do the Running Man to The Running Man after midnight.
One of the most action-packed movies released in 2025, Edgar Wright's adaptation ofThe Running Man dropped Glen Powell's Ben Richards into a world where signing up for reality TV can be a life or death decision. Thankfully, no such dramatic threats existed for Colman Domingo's Bobby T., the hostest with the mostest style and flair who is never not debonaire. As the host of the titular competition (i.e. manhunt), Bobby T. is an attention-magnet, with his fancy footwork factoring heavily into his appeal.
Appropriately enough, the film features Bobby T. pulling off the titular dance that hit its heyday in the 1980s. (At least they're keeping that part of culture alive in the near future.) As part of the special features for The Running Man's digital release, which goes live on December 16, Colman Domingo talked about taking the stage along with other talented dancers for the bombastic opening to the fictional show, as well as sharing how he came to do the dance on camera. Check it out in the clip below!
For those unable to watch, the Rustin star first gave props to the film's choreographer for giving him the room to create. As he put it:
Domingo, who's part of Steven Spielberg's upcoming mystery film, explained that he put his moves to work to appease co-star Glen Powell. He continued:
While it's not entirely clear what the context was for Glen Powell asking about the running man dance I like to picture it as the Maverick actor shyly walking up and inquiring about it in the same way a kindergartner might ask an in-uniform baseball player if they know how to play baseball. Of course Colman Domingo knows how to do the running men. He probably handles it better than any of the people who started doing it in the first place.
What we really need now is the follow-up video where Glen Powell takes a few (hundred) shots at nailing the dance. I guess that's an entirely different reality show though.
At a time when home entertainment releases can feel quite lacking compared to the golden age of Blu-ray/DVD extras, The Running Man's digital release comes with gobs of special features that will give audiences more than 2 hours of in-depth insights, interviews, additional footage and more. The rundown can be seen below.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Running Man: DIgital Extras
- Feature Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall
- 4 BTS Featurettes
- The Hunt Begins (Story)
- The Hunters And The Hunted (Cast)
- Welcome To The Running Man (Visual Style)
- Surviving The Game: Shooting The Running Man (Production & Stunts)
- The Running Man's In-World Promos And Shows
- 5 Commercials
- Opening Titles, Hardest Hits, Rules Video
- The Runners' Self Tapes
- Speed The Wheel Clips
- The Americanos Ep & Promos
- The Apostle Clips
- Stunts Compilation
- Hair, MakeUp And Costume Test
- Deleted And Extended Scenes
- Trailers & Digital Spots
The Running Man will be available to rent and purchase from digital retailers on Tuesday, December 16. You don't actually need to do any running yourself to secure Edgar Wright's latest, and you technically don't even have to leave your couch, even if that's probably healthy to do at least once a day.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.