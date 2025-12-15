Colman Domingo Reveals How His Running Man Dance Wound Up In The Movie, And I Love How Glen Powell Fit In

One of the most action-packed movies released in 2025, Edgar Wright's adaptation ofThe Running Man dropped Glen Powell's Ben Richards into a world where signing up for reality TV can be a life or death decision. Thankfully, no such dramatic threats existed for Colman Domingo's Bobby T., the hostest with the mostest style and flair who is never not debonaire. As the host of the titular competition (i.e. manhunt), Bobby T. is an attention-magnet, with his fancy footwork factoring heavily into his appeal.

Appropriately enough, the film features Bobby T. pulling off the titular dance that hit its heyday in the 1980s. (At least they're keeping that part of culture alive in the near future.) As part of the special features for The Running Man's digital release, which goes live on December 16, Colman Domingo talked about taking the stage along with other talented dancers for the bombastic opening to the fictional show, as well as sharing how he came to do the dance on camera. Check it out in the clip below!

For those unable to watch, the Rustin star first gave props to the film's choreographer for giving him the room to create. As he put it:

I loved our choreographer. She looked at me, she says, 'If you'd like, I can give you some bits to move with, if you're comfortable with that.' I was like, "I'm a song and dance man, you have no idea. You give me more, whatever you want.' And I did the running man.

Domingo, who's part of Steven Spielberg's upcoming mystery film, explained that he put his moves to work to appease co-star Glen Powell. He continued:

That was because Glen Powell was talking about, 'Hey, do you know how to do the running man?' I'm like, sure, and so I'm teaching him how to do the running man. I love that Edgar loved it, and he was like, 'Okay, we're actually going to have the running man in The Running Man.' How cool is that?

While it's not entirely clear what the context was for Glen Powell asking about the running man dance I like to picture it as the Maverick actor shyly walking up and inquiring about it in the same way a kindergartner might ask an in-uniform baseball player if they know how to play baseball. Of course Colman Domingo knows how to do the running men. He probably handles it better than any of the people who started doing it in the first place.

What we really need now is the follow-up video where Glen Powell takes a few (hundred) shots at nailing the dance. I guess that's an entirely different reality show though.

At a time when home entertainment releases can feel quite lacking compared to the golden age of Blu-ray/DVD extras, The Running Man's digital release comes with gobs of special features that will give audiences more than 2 hours of in-depth insights, interviews, additional footage and more. The rundown can be seen below.

The Running Man: DIgital Extras

Feature Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall

4 BTS Featurettes The Hunt Begins (Story) The Hunters And The Hunted (Cast) Welcome To The Running Man (Visual Style) Surviving The Game: Shooting The Running Man (Production & Stunts)

The Running Man 's In-World Promos And Shows 5 Commercials Opening Titles, Hardest Hits, Rules Video The Runners' Self Tapes Speed The Wheel Clips The Americanos Ep & Promos The Apostle Clips

Stunts Compilation

Hair, MakeUp And Costume Test

Deleted And Extended Scenes

Trailers & Digital Spots

The Running Man will be available to rent and purchase from digital retailers on Tuesday, December 16. You don't actually need to do any running yourself to secure Edgar Wright's latest, and you technically don't even have to leave your couch, even if that's probably healthy to do at least once a day.