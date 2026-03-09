Rooster's Creators Reveal Why They Burned The House Down And Why War And Peace Was Involved

Spoilers for the series premiere of Rooster are ahead! You can stream it with an HBO Max subscription .

Rooster’s series premiere on the 2026 TV schedule starts with a bang, or should I say burn. Co-created by Bill Lawrence (who makes Ted Lasso , Shrinking , Scrubs and more) and Matt Tarses, this series follows Steve Carell’s Greg as he heads to a college to check in on his daughter Katie (Charly Clive). She’s not doing well; her husband cheated on her, and when she gets more news about his affair, she winds up accidentally burning his house down with a copy of War and Peace.

So, naturally, considering the destructive and random cause of this event, I had to ask Lawrence, Tarses and Clive about why it happened.

Why Katie Burned A House Down In Rooster, And What It Was Like To Film

In the episode of this new HBO comedy , Katie finds out that the woman Archie (played by Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster ) cheated on her with is pregnant. In response, she kicks him out of his house and proceeds to burn his first edition copy of War and Peace. However, things get out of hand, and the house burns down. When I asked the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, about why this happened, he told me:

If she's going to have a journey to finding out who she really is and being an independent woman, the best way to start is to strip her of everything and have her lose her marriage and burn her house down, and just have everything that she touches be a disaster.

Burning down a house by accident certainly counts as a disaster. And now, she could face legal repercussions, considering she’s responsible for the destruction of a house that she no longer lives in.

That’s a problem for next week, though. So, going back to the literal burning down of the house, I asked Charly Clive, who plays Katie, about filming it. She humorously told me that it was a very exciting day on set, explaining:

That was a really fun one to film, because there were pyrotechnics. I'd never done anything with pyrotechnics before. And it makes everyone a bit giddy, and there's a lot of men around the set, of course, and there's fire around, and all of them were so excited. [It’s] is really funny to see a group of grown men really eager for things to burn, and that was fun.

She went on to say that some of the fire was real and some of it was not. Now, speaking about things that were real, the joke that sparked the use of Anton Chekhov, Leo Tolstoy and War and Peace in this show was inspired by an actual conversation the creators had.

The Story Behind Katie Burning A House Down Over A Copy Of War And Peace

Alright, here's how this all started: earlier in the first episode, Greg goes to have a conversation with Archie, and Carell’s character asks if he loves Chekhov. He then asks if Archie has that “stupid first edition Chekov book,” in reference to War and Peace. Dunster’s character then reminds him that the book was actually written by Tolstoy, and the conversation spirals into them arguing about what Archie did to Katie.

It turns out the mix-up about who wrote War and Peace was based on a real-life interaction, as the co-creators told me:

Bill Lawrence : The War and Peace thing is actually kind of funny, because you remember that part of that joke came from the fact that I messed up…

: The War and Peace thing is actually kind of funny, because you remember that part of that joke came from the fact that I messed up… Matt Tarses : There was a quote that I would [read] when I was in college, the ‘No one must be humiliated’ is this real Chekhov quote…

: There was a quote that I would [read] when I was in college, the ‘No one must be humiliated’ is this real Chekhov quote… Bill Lawrence : I thought it was a Tolstoy quote. Because I’m not booksmart, Matt’s smart, and I’m dumb. And so we decided that [Greg] would be that dumb and say that he had presented his whole argument based on Chekhov.

: I thought it was a Tolstoy quote. Because I’m not booksmart, Matt’s smart, and I’m dumb. And so we decided that [Greg] would be that dumb and say that he had presented his whole argument based on Chekhov. Matt Tarses: And then [Archie] doesn’t like Chekhov.

That hilarious back-and-forth ended with Lawrence reiterating that this whole bit originated from this mix-up he had with Tarses. Explaining that further, he said:

So that's based on our dynamic, because even though Matt seems nice, he's constantly giving me crap about how much smarter he is. And the annoying thing is, he is much smarter than I am. I’m more charming, though.

That joke plays hilariously into what happens later with this series when the house burns down. When I asked Clive about the fire starting over Archie’s beloved book of War and Peace, she explained that it was “quite perfect” for the following reasons:

The War and Peace thing is just perfect because it's such a pretentious something to just sort of have out. And the idea of it being a first edition is – I think that Archie is a very lovable kind of like super villain to Katie in many ways, and to burn War and Peace felt quite perfect.

I agree, it was kind of perfect. It sets the tone for this show, it leaves you on the edge of your seat, and it really helps us understand why Katie hates Archie so much. It also illustrates how destructive they can be.

Now, the question is: Where do we go from here, and how does Kaite pick up the pieces after this catastrophic mistake? Well, we’ll get to find out soon as Rooster continues airing on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.