I'm Loving All The Fan Comments About Daniel Craig And Josh O'Connor's Chemistry In Wake Up Dead Man

In the lead-up to the release of Wake Up Dead Man on the 2025 movie schedule , I had a hunch Josh O’Connor’s character would be my favorite . As that point proved to be true, I was also pleasantly surprised by the remarkable chemistry he had with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s newest Knives Out mystery. I’m not the only one who thought this, either, as fans have been having the best reactions to the actors’ chemistry in this film.

Balancing the humor with the seriousness that lives in all of these whodunnits, Josh O’Connor plays Father Jud Duplenticy, a young priest who appears to be the prime suspect in the murder of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). So, when Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc appears to solve this impossible crime, he works with Jud to figure out whodunnit (because they both believe it wasn’t him). This puts the Challengers actor in the place in the story that Ana de Armas had in Knives Out and Janelle Monáe had in Glass Onion, meaning he’s the detective’s right-hand man.

They were a perfect duo that fans can’t stop talking about, too. As @laurieslauence noted, they’re like:

two peas in a pod

Fans aren’t the only ones pointing out how great O’Connor is. Our review of Wake Up Dead Man called out his excellence, and critics raved about his and Craig’s work in this darker mystery.

When they’re together, they’re at the height of their powers. They complement each other perfectly, they’re both really funny, and overall, they know exactly how to balance each other out. Really, they’re like a dream duo, as @JomiAdeniran expertly pointed out by comparing them to Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant:

Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor in Wake Up Dead Man

Fans shared some of those alley-oop moments, too. For example, the scene where they both scurry back into the church is a classic and absolutely hilarious instance in Wake Up Dead Man, as @_samepaige_ noted:

It was at this exact moment in Wake Up Dead Man that I wanted Father Jud to leave priesthood and become Benoit Blanc's new partner. They are so fun together and their contrasting belief system made for a fascinating dynamic

However, while they are a wonderful comedic dynamic duo, these two also make the dramatic scenes of this movie magnificent. @danielovemail wrote that the phone call scene is a clear example of this, which I totally agree with:

The phone call scene is insane to me not just bc of its change in tone in a second but also bc of how Daniel and Josh act out and respond to each other in that scene in such a natural and realistic way even if it's comic their chemistry throughout the movie is absolutely insane.

Throughout this movie, O’Connor’s character challenges Craig’s detective in a new and thought-provoking way. They differ in their beliefs, especially when it comes to faith, and that leads to many fascinating conversations and revelations throughout the film. It also makes for a dynamic duo, because the ways they clash help make them the ultimate complements for each other. Kind of like Sherlock and Watson, as @DaybreakReborn wrote:

Unreal duo, if Rian is smart, we may have just found the Watson to Craig's Holmes (I'm aware Benoit Blanc is more of a Poirot ripoff but walk with me now)

“Unreal duo” is so right, and people are loving them together so much that fan edits are being made and going viral. Take this silly from @titifilms as an example:

daniel craig as benoit blanc and josh o'connor as father jud in wake up dead man (2025) edit fancam

Now, I realize that Knives Out isn’t a franchise that brings back characters from previous films. Only Benoit Blanc gets to return. However, if one were to appear again, I really hope it’s Josh O’Connor’s priest. He’s so lovable and funny, and he had astounding chemistry with Daniel Craig.

So, Rian Johnson, if you see these reactions, maybe consider capitalizing on this dynamic duo if you can, because they’re magic together.