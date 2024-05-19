Tracker's Justin Hartley Talks 'Dire Straits' In The Season 1 Finale And That This Is Us Reunion
Here's what Justin Hartley told us ahead of the Season 1 finale.
CBS' Tracker is on the verge of wrapping its first season in the 2024 TV schedule, and to say that the show has been a success is an understatement after the Super Bowl premiere. The disappearance for Colter to investigate in the Season 1 finale on May 19 will hit closer to home than usual for him, as an old family friend will need his help, and she'll be played by none other than Justin Hartley's fellow This Is Us alum Jennifer Morrison. Hartley spoke with CinemaBlend about the finale and working with Morrison again.
In the Season 1 finale, called "The Storm," Colter will try to help Jennifer Morrison's Lizzy after the disappearance of her daughter in a small town, after the daughter had already been declared an accidental drowning. Both Justin Hartley and Morrison are definitely playing different characters than they did on This Is Us, and the Tracker star opened up about the story behind her arrival on the CBS drama:
Tracker definitely did recruit its fair share of standout guest stars in the first season. Hartley's real-life wife Sofia Pernas appeared on the show after they previously shared the screen on NBC's Quantum Leap, followed by Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh as Dory Shaw and Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Apparently, Hartley also knew that Jennifer Morrison would be the right choice for Lizzy in Tracker's finale, and pitched the idea to his fellow executive producers. The star went on:
Jennifer Morrison was already established in the entertainment industry thanks to gigs like House and Once Upon a Time, but This Is Us was the first time she worked with Justin Hartley, and it was enough for him to know she'd fit right in for the Tracker first season finale.
The first season has combined Colter investigating disappearances with dropping crumbs about his mysterious past with his father's death, with some episodes – like those introducing the present day versions of his siblings – heavier on the Shaw family lore than others. I asked Hartley about the balance between the case and Colter's backstory in the finale, and he previewed:
Fans will have to tune in to find out just how the job is resolved this time around, but they can count on the finale being "heavier" on Colter's personal life and history than the average Tracker episode. For all that the character's life is much more extreme than most of us will (hopefully) ever experience, elements of it certainly sound relatable for real life! Hartley continued:
Viewers will get some answers in the Season 1 finale, and seemingly start asking some whole new questions by the time the final credits roll to set up Season 2. For now, check out the promo for what to expect from Colter's final on-screen adventure this spring:
Tune in to CBS on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET for the Season 1 finale of Tracker, and revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now. The show will return to Sundays in the fall, and it sounds like there could be a lot for Season 2 to pick up on for Colter.
