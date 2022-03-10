Turning Red's Sandra Oh And Filmmakers Talk Pushing Boundaries By Including Feminine Products And Puberty In Pixar Film
The animation studio is taking steps to normalize a normal part of life.
It’s no secret that every single month, most women deal with menstruation from the average age of around twelve to fifty. However, the topic itself seems to remain an awkward topic of conversation around social circles, starting from middle school to movies about them. Many coming-of-age movies ignore the normal process of female periods all together, but Pixar’s Turning Red isn’t shying away from the topic.
It wasn’t until I saw Turning Red that I realized that it mattered for me to see a Disney character dealing with this very normal, but touchy topic in her adolescence. Sure, Pixar definitely keeps it PG, turning the focus on the clever mystical story of Mei’s unexpected transformation into a giant red panda. That said, having a moment that turns the discussion over to periods, even showcasing a giant box of various feminine products in the movie’s beautiful animation style, means that a mainstream family movie finally went there.
On behalf of CinemaBlend, I spoke to Turning Red’s Sandra Oh about the rare movie moment. Here’s how the actress, who voices the role of Mei’s mom Ming, thought of Pixar pushing boundaries and opening up the theoretical bathroom door a crack:
Many women share an uncomfortable experience of being separated from the boys one day at school before being shown a weird introductory video about periods before being given a pack of feminine products. That, and having your parents take you aside and discuss with you that “your body is changing.” Pixar’s Turning Red is a step in the right direction. Perhaps families who see this critically-acclaimed film can start the conversation from a more comfortable place. Director Domee Shi shared with us her experience including these elements in the film:
Along with periods being a topic within Turning Red’s storyline, the movie allows its preteen protagonist to be as “lusty” about boys as many women remember being at that age. Turning Red’s plot line revolves around Mei and her friends hoping to see their favorite boy band live in concert, alongside some crush doodling. The boyband is called 4*Town, and the songs in the movie were written by Billie Eilish and Finneas. Producer Lindsey Collins shared more about the process of including these elements to Turning Red behind the scenes:
Turning Red is also Pixar’s first women-led production team in the studio’s history. The movie takes place in the early ‘00s in Toronto, Canada, and is a personal story to director/co-writer Domee Shi, who grew up in the city as the child of Chinese immigrants. Turning Red is available to stream exclusively to those with a Disney+ subscription on March 11. Stay tuned for more from my exclusive interviews with the filmmakers.
