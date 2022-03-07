Pixar's Turning Red Reviews Are Online, See What Critics Think Of The Animated Film
Pixar's latest movie tackles adolescent emotions and puberty.
The newest offering from Pixar is almost here! Turning Red, a coming-of-age story, takes Meilin "Mei" Lee through the awkward stages of adolescence. Definitely not helping matters is the fact that Mei turns into a giant red panda anytime she gets excited or feels other strong emotions. (The trailer definitely gave us Teen Wolf vibes.) Rosalie Chiang stars as the voice of Mei, and Sandra Oh plays her mother Ming Lee. Critics have screened the movie, so let’s see what they had to say.
Turning Red is skipping theaters and going straight to Disney+ — a fact that not all were excited about — but if you do decide to check this one out, you can do so starting March 11 from the comfort of your own home. Critics’ first reactions to Turning Red seemed positive, for the most part, so let’s dive a little deeper and see what they say worked and didn’t work about Pixar’s Turning Red.
Starting off with our CinemaBlend review, Sean O’Connell admits he is not this film’s target audience, giving Turning Red 1.5 stars out of 5. He says Pixar’s tendency of late to develop deeply personal stories also runs the risk of alienating audiences who won’t find something to connect with.
Petrana Radulovic of Polygon, on the other hand, thinks Domee Shi finds a way to tell a deeply personal story that is also universal in how it explores identity, culture and growing up.
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie an A-, calling Turning Red one of Pixar’s best films yet. She says the message of loving yourself is rendered fresh and new with this personal story and bright animation.
Alonso Duralde of The Wrap notes that director Domee Shi gives Turning Red a unique female perspective that hasn’t been seen in Pixar movies before.
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN rates the movie an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, calling it a visually inspired knockout.
If Turning Red sounds like a movie you’re interested in, you can check it out starting Friday, March 11, with a Disney+ subscription. Also be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next movie outing.
