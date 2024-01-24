There’s Two Classic Romantic Comedies That Inspired Love On The Spectrum’s Formatting, And They Are Great Picks
Per the docu-dating show's creators.
Among the best shows to binge on Netflix right now is the second season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. The popular streaming show follows the dating lives of real Americans living on the Autism spectrum with a sweet and good-hearted approach to what it can be like to look for love in the modern world. When CinemaBlend spoke to the show’s creators about the new season, they shared with us two all-time great romantic comedies that inspired the show’s formatting.
When we spoke to Cian O'Clery (Love on the Spectrum's director, showrunner, executive producer, co-creator) and Karina Holden (executive producer, co-creator), the pair revealed two beloved rom-coms that directly impacted the making of the show: 2001’s Amelié and 1989’s When Harry Met Sally. Let’s get into how.
How Love On The Spectrum Is Inspired By Amelié
While speaking to the creators, where we also got into how the participants’ social media fame has impacted Season 2, I asked O’Clery and Holden what was behind one comforting element of the show. Before the participants go on dates, Love on the Spectrum breaks down two likes and dislikes to introduce the new person. As O’Clery shared:
What a solid inspiration! The 2001 French-language film, which is among the best movies of the 2000s, is certainly injected with whimsy and romance that can be seen in Love on the Spectrum. O’Clery wanted to keep the series “lighthearted” and “interesting,” and the likes and dislikes certainly always add something special to each date sequence.
How When Harry Met Sally Influenced The Netflix Series Too
Love on the Spectrum is also inspired by Nora Ephron’s classic When Harry Met Sally as well. As Karina Holden told us:
When it comes to telling love stories, it feels like a good rule of thumb is to be inspired by When Harry Met Sally whenever you can, because it’s just that good. As Holden explained, the movie’s master interview moments also impacted how they decided to handle the series’ formatting. As she explained, rather than following a straightforward documentary format that other dating shows implement, Love on the Spectrum opts to do interviews in the moment of things occurring, such as in the middle of a date or as they are about to go on one.
These sweet details certainly help make Love on the Spectrum such a sweet watch. The show is a great change of pace from other reality shows focused on dating, and it helps challenge stereotypes when it comes to the portrayal of the Autism community. You can stream the new season of Love on the Spectrum now with a Netflix subscription.
