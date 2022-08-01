Uncoupled’s Tisha Campbell And Marcia Gay Harden Discuss On Learning From Each Other While Working On The Netflix Series

Darren Star, the writer and producer who brought viewers Sex and the City, has teamed up with fellow TV vet Jeffrey Richman to create a new series: Uncoupled. The dramedy (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription ) follows a newly single gay man, as he navigates the modern world of dating after his partner of 17 years leaves him. Star and Richman assembled a strong team of stars for the show, including leading man Neil Patrick Harris. And starring alongside him are Hollywood vets Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, who recently opened up to CinemaBlend about what they learned from each other while working together.

Uncoupled touts a talented (and familiar) cast , and Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden were definitely big pick-ups for the series. Their resumes pretty much speak for themselves, as the stars each have numerous credits to their names. On the show, Harden plays the role of socialite Claire Lewis, who is still trying to figure out her new normal after being left by her husband after decades of marriage. Something that’s clear about Claire from the jump is that she has her fair share of eccentricities, and I brought those up while speaking with Harden during the show’s press junket. As it turns out, the veteran actress was able to draw from some real-life experiences while developing the character:

As all actors [have done], I used to cater. And so I would cater to these big events that are like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. And I would meet these ladies who were so specific, they had so much money, and they were so used to having power and having their own way. And so I kind of remember that, and then I too am Uncoupled, and all of the things that I would do, I definitely used anger to cover hurt and all that. So it's channeling that part of me and this Upper East Side woman that I've met before. And in the mix, it's so much fun, and then to get to play it with Tisha…

The actress certainly brought her A-game when it came to playing the role of the sweet, but sometimes unbalanced, Claire. Of course, the same can be said about Tisha Campbell, who plays Suzanne Prentiss, the co-worker and business partner of Neil Patrick Harris’ Michael. While Campbell herself has been around the block more than a few times, she explained during our interview that she definitely in awe of her co-star while on set:

Watching her is like [watching] a one-woman symphony. Watching her take a scene, and you can tell she dissected it like crazy, and she finds these beautiful colors and beats to add to it. And it's so many ups and downs. It's brilliant. It's funny. I don't know how she does it. In the middle of a heartache, she's making it funny and witty, and it's just beautiful to watch. She's beautiful to watch.

The ever-so-humble Marcia Gay Harden – who has an Oscar, Tony and other accolades under her belt – threw some praise back at her colleague. With that, Harden explained how she was “stealing” from the Little Shop of Horrors alum:

And right back at Tisha, it's amazing. It's the timing and the wit, and I've told her I'm stealing from her. I’m stealing from her, I steal from her all the time. I'm like, ‘I’m gonna do this little moment. Okay, Tisha did it first, but I’m gonna do it now.

Though both stars contributed plenty of their talents, both give credit where credit is due. Tisha Campbell, who recently reunited with her Martin co-stars , shouted out Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman’s writing, which she says brought a very distinct “rhythm” to the proceedings:

But I mean, we have to give homage to the writers. You know, Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, who created these characters, and they had a wonderful team of people, who wrote fantastic scripts. This was the first time that I had something that I would have to say so [was] incredibly juicy and that I had to really, really work hard on. They have a specific type of rhythm. You know, you've seen it in Modern Family. You've seen it in Kimmy Schmidt … and Sex in the City. There's a rhythm to it. And it's so beautifully done that I wanted to make sure that I was on point with them. They’re great.

It seems that the stars had a good time working on the series, and that shines through when one watches it. Uncoupled balances camp , humor and drama and in the process, gives its actors some fun moments to play with. And if things go their way, Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell and co. will be able to play and learn more from each other while making a second season.