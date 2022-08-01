Uncoupled’s Tisha Campbell And Marcia Gay Harden Discuss On Learning From Each Other While Working On The Netflix Series
By Erik Swann published
The two stars really enjoyed working together.
Darren Star, the writer and producer who brought viewers Sex and the City, has teamed up with fellow TV vet Jeffrey Richman to create a new series: Uncoupled. The dramedy (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) follows a newly single gay man, as he navigates the modern world of dating after his partner of 17 years leaves him. Star and Richman assembled a strong team of stars for the show, including leading man Neil Patrick Harris. And starring alongside him are Hollywood vets Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, who recently opened up to CinemaBlend about what they learned from each other while working together.
Uncoupled touts a talented (and familiar) cast, and Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden were definitely big pick-ups for the series. Their resumes pretty much speak for themselves, as the stars each have numerous credits to their names. On the show, Harden plays the role of socialite Claire Lewis, who is still trying to figure out her new normal after being left by her husband after decades of marriage. Something that’s clear about Claire from the jump is that she has her fair share of eccentricities, and I brought those up while speaking with Harden during the show’s press junket. As it turns out, the veteran actress was able to draw from some real-life experiences while developing the character:
The actress certainly brought her A-game when it came to playing the role of the sweet, but sometimes unbalanced, Claire. Of course, the same can be said about Tisha Campbell, who plays Suzanne Prentiss, the co-worker and business partner of Neil Patrick Harris’ Michael. While Campbell herself has been around the block more than a few times, she explained during our interview that she definitely in awe of her co-star while on set:
The ever-so-humble Marcia Gay Harden – who has an Oscar, Tony and other accolades under her belt – threw some praise back at her colleague. With that, Harden explained how she was “stealing” from the Little Shop of Horrors alum:
Though both stars contributed plenty of their talents, both give credit where credit is due. Tisha Campbell, who recently reunited with her Martin co-stars, shouted out Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman’s writing, which she says brought a very distinct “rhythm” to the proceedings:
It seems that the stars had a good time working on the series, and that shines through when one watches it. Uncoupled balances camp, humor and drama and in the process, gives its actors some fun moments to play with. And if things go their way, Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell and co. will be able to play and learn more from each other while making a second season.
Uncoupled is streaming now (opens in new tab) as part of Netfix’s 2022 TV schedule and, if you want info on other recent releases, check out CinemBlend’s schedule of TV premieres.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.