2022 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series

Despite facing stiff competition from the growing number of streaming services currently available, Netflix remains to be one of the best platforms around with a massive collection of original shows. It looks like that trend will continue on into 2022 with a variety of shows that stands toe-to-toe with anything the brand has put on in the past few years.

If you want to know about all the Netflix TV show premiere dates for both new and returning shows throughout 2022, then you have come to the right place. Below will you find all those series and when they are set to kick off. But please note, all release times are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS.

(Image credit: Netflix)

January 2022 Netflix Premieres

Netflix isn’t wasting any time with its offering of original series in January 2022, especially with the long-awaited debut of the first set of episodes from Ozark Season 4 (the second half will follow later in the year). The first month of the year will also see the debut of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, the streaming adaptation of the Queer Eye host’s popular podcast.

Saturday, January 1

The Hook Up Plan Season 3

Tuesday, January 4

ACTION PACK

Wednesday, January 5

REBELDE

Thursday, January 6

The Club Season 2

Friday, January 7

HYPE HOUSE

Johnny Test Season 2

Monday, January 10

Undercover Season 3

Thursday, January 13

CHOSEN

THE JOURNALIST

Friday, January 14

After Life Season 3

ARCHIVE 81

THE HOUSE

Tuesday, January 18

MIGHTY EXPRESS: TRAIN TROUBLE

Wednesday, January 19

El Marginal Season 4

HEAVENLY BITES: MEXICO

JUANPIS GONZÁLEZ: THE SERIES

Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Thursday, January 20

MIDNIGHT ASIA: EAT, DANCE, DREAM

Friday, January 21

Ozark Season 4 Part 1

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Season 2

SUMMER HEAT

Saturday, January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2

Monday, January 27

FRAMED! A SICILIAN MURDER MYSTERY

Tuesday, January 28

ANGRY BIRDS: SUMMER MADNESS

FERIA: THE DARKEST LIGHT

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS

IN FROM THE COLD

THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GRIL IN THE WINDOW

(Image credit: Netflix)

February 2022 Netflix Premieres

The second month of 2022 will debut of Love is Blind: Japan (the exact release date has yet to be announced) as well as the return of Sweet Magnolias for a second season. Expect to hear more about the slate of February Netflix TV show premiere dates in the near future.

Wednesday, February 1

Raising Dion Season 2

Saturday, February 4

Sweet Magnolias Season 2

Saturday, February 11

INVENTING ANNA

February Dates TBD

LOVE IS BLIND: JAPAN

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are still plenty of great returning Netflix series (and some newcomers) expected to be released at some point in 2022. More information on these shows will follow in the weeks and months to come, so make sure to check back for all the latest regarding an exact release date and other cool details about original series like Stranger Things Season 4, Bridgerton Season 2, and the final episodes of Ozark.

Alice in Borderland Season 2

All of Us Are Dead

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Bridgerton Season 2

The Cuphead Show!

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Fall Of The House Of Usher

Firefly Lane Season 2

Grace And Frankie Season 7 Part 2

I Am Georgina

Locke And Key Season 3

Magic: The Gathering

The Midnight Club

Never Have I Ever Season 3

Ozark Season 4 Part 2

Resident Evil

The Sandman

Stranger Things Season 4

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

This is currently everything we know about the 2022 Netflix TV show premiere dates. If you are looking for even more action on the small screen, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for all the new and returning shows coming out.