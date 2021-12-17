2022 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
We're going back to Hawkins, but when?
Despite facing stiff competition from the growing number of streaming services currently available, Netflix remains to be one of the best platforms around with a massive collection of original shows. It looks like that trend will continue on into 2022 with a variety of shows that stands toe-to-toe with anything the brand has put on in the past few years.
If you want to know about all the Netflix TV show premiere dates for both new and returning shows throughout 2022, then you have come to the right place. Below will you find all those series and when they are set to kick off. But please note, all release times are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS.
January 2022 Netflix Premieres
Netflix isn’t wasting any time with its offering of original series in January 2022, especially with the long-awaited debut of the first set of episodes from Ozark Season 4 (the second half will follow later in the year). The first month of the year will also see the debut of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, the streaming adaptation of the Queer Eye host’s popular podcast.
Saturday, January 1
The Hook Up Plan Season 3
Tuesday, January 4
ACTION PACK
Wednesday, January 5
REBELDE
Thursday, January 6
The Club Season 2
Friday, January 7
HYPE HOUSE
Johnny Test Season 2
Monday, January 10
Undercover Season 3
Thursday, January 13
CHOSEN
THE JOURNALIST
Friday, January 14
After Life Season 3
ARCHIVE 81
THE HOUSE
Tuesday, January 18
MIGHTY EXPRESS: TRAIN TROUBLE
Wednesday, January 19
El Marginal Season 4
HEAVENLY BITES: MEXICO
JUANPIS GONZÁLEZ: THE SERIES
Too Hot to Handle Season 3
Thursday, January 20
MIDNIGHT ASIA: EAT, DANCE, DREAM
Friday, January 21
Ozark Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Season 2
SUMMER HEAT
Saturday, January 25
Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2
Monday, January 27
FRAMED! A SICILIAN MURDER MYSTERY
Tuesday, January 28
ANGRY BIRDS: SUMMER MADNESS
FERIA: THE DARKEST LIGHT
GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS
IN FROM THE COLD
THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GRIL IN THE WINDOW
February 2022 Netflix Premieres
The second month of 2022 will debut of Love is Blind: Japan (the exact release date has yet to be announced) as well as the return of Sweet Magnolias for a second season. Expect to hear more about the slate of February Netflix TV show premiere dates in the near future.
Wednesday, February 1
Raising Dion Season 2
Saturday, February 4
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Saturday, February 11
INVENTING ANNA
February Dates TBD
LOVE IS BLIND: JAPAN
Returning Netflix Show Premiere Dates TBD
There are still plenty of great returning Netflix series (and some newcomers) expected to be released at some point in 2022. More information on these shows will follow in the weeks and months to come, so make sure to check back for all the latest regarding an exact release date and other cool details about original series like Stranger Things Season 4, Bridgerton Season 2, and the final episodes of Ozark.
Alice in Borderland Season 2
All of Us Are Dead
Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
Bridgerton Season 2
The Cuphead Show!
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Fall Of The House Of Usher
Firefly Lane Season 2
Grace And Frankie Season 7 Part 2
I Am Georgina
Locke And Key Season 3
Magic: The Gathering
The Midnight Club
Never Have I Ever Season 3
Ozark Season 4 Part 2
Resident Evil
The Sandman
Stranger Things Season 4
The Umbrella Academy Season 3
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
This is currently everything we know about the 2022 Netflix TV show premiere dates. If you are looking for even more action on the small screen, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for all the new and returning shows coming out.
