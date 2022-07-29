Uncoupled Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Of The Netflix Rom Com Series

Throughout his career, Darren Star has created classics like Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City, as well as more recent shows like Emily in Paris, all of which feature incredible casts made up of fabulous actors. These actors, and the characters they portray, have created some of TV and streaming’s most iconic moments and memories one way or another. And now it looks like Star is doing that yet again with the new rom com series Uncoupled, which made its Netflix debut Friday, July 29.

The 2022 Netflix show, which follows Neil Patrick Harris’ recently dumped character as he tries to his hand in the dating scene for the first time in nearly 20 years, looks like it has another remarkable Star cast. So, if you have watched the show or are thinking about giving it a spin, here’s where you’ve seen the Uncoupled cast before…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris (Michael Lawson)

Neil Patrick Harris leads the Uncoupled cast as Michael Lawson, a recently dumped 40-something New York real estate broker who is looking for a new life companion.

A household name since his days on Doogie Howser, M.D., Harris has continued to find success on shows like How I Met Your Mother, various hosting duties including the Tony Awards, Academy Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, and film projects like Starship Troopers, Gone Girl, and his incredibly funny cameo in Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tuc Watkins (Colin McKenna)

Taking on the role of Michael’s ex Colin McKenna on Uncoupled is Tuc Watkins, who is no stranger to the medium of TV himself.

Throughout his career, Watkins has landed memorable roles on shows like Desperate Housewives, Black Monday, Parks and Recreation, and a couple dozen other one-off roles on everything from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to Melrose Place, another Darren Star creation. He has also appeared in movies like The Mummy, The Good Shepherd, and The Boys in the Band, in which he reprised his role from the original Broadway production.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tisha Campbell (Suzanne Prentiss)

Tisha Campbell shows up on the Uncoupled cast as Suzanne Prentiss, Michael’s business partner and close confidant who helps him in his reentry into the dating world.

Ever since making her on-screen debut in 1986’s Little Shop of Horrors, Campbell has appeared in the House Party movies, Boomerang, Blindspotting, and most recently The J Team. However, Campbell is probably mostly known for her TV contributions which include major roles on shows like Martin, My Wife and Kids, Empire, Last Man Standing, and Dr. Ken.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brooks Ashmanskas (Stanley James)

Brooks Ashmanskas shows up on Uncoupled as Stanley James, a New York art dealer and one of Michael’s closest friends, one who is also trying his hand at dating in the fierce scene.

Over the years, Ashmanskas has appeared in movies like Julie and Julia and Better Nate Than Ever and well as TV shows like The Good Wife and The Good Lord Bird, but the majority of his work has been done on Broadway. Going back to a 1995 production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, the Tony Award nominee has appeared in everything from The Producers to Something Rotten! and Present Laughter to The Prom.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emerson Brooks (Billy Burns)

Taking on the role of Billy Burns on the Uncoupled cast is Emerson Brooks, who brings to life the charismatic weather man and one of Michael’s friends in the dating world.

Throughout his career, Brooks has landed roles on shows like The Last Boat, Arrested Development, and All My Children in addition to appearing on The Lincoln Lawyer cast. He has also appeared in movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and Super 8. A lot of his career has been spent providing voice-over work for a list of games that includes Grand Theft Auto 5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and multiple others.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (Claire Lewis)

Marcia Gay Harden shows up on the Uncoupled cast as Claire Lewis, a wealthy divorcee who is working with Michael to figure out her next step in life after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Harden, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Lee Krasner in Pollock in 2001, is probably one of the best known actors to appear on the new romantic comedy series, and brings with her decades of experience in film, TV, and the stage. Over the years, Harden has appeared in Coen Brothers movies, various animated and family-friendly movies, and even Stephen King adaptations. Add in shows like The Newsroom, The Education of Max Bickford, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and you have yourself a remarkable career.

(Image credit: Netflix)

André De Shields (Jack)

Living theater legend André De Shields appears on Uncoupled as Jack, Michael’s sympathetic neighbor who is there to help out the recently-dumped real estate broker.

Over the course of his career, De Shields has received Tony Awards for performances in musicals like Play On! and Hadestown as well as a Primetime Emmy for the TV adaptation of Ain’t Misbehavin’ and a slew of other accolades. And although he’s mostly known for his stage work, De Shields has also appeared on shows like Sex and the City, Law and Order, and Rescue Me. And he also had a brief appearance on the Tick, Tick… Boom cast in late 2021.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nic Rouleau (Tyler)

And then there is Nic Rouleau, who plays Michael’s young coworker Tyler on Uncoupled.

Like several other members of the Uncoupled cast, Rouleau made a name for himself as a stage actor in productions of The Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly!, and Legally Blonde: The Musical. And while most of his TV appearances have either been on variety shows or as himself, Rouleau did have a brief turn on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

This about catches us up with the main portion of the Uncoupled cast, and what a great collection of actors it is. All eight episodes of Darren Star’s new show starring Neil Patrick Harris are currently available but only if you have a Netflix subscription.

