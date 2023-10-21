Upload’s Season 3 Premiere Director Explains The Primary Points Of Season 2’s Cliffhanger That Needed To Be Addressed
Upload ended on a wild cliffhanger, and needed to address it.
Uploads, downloads, copies, back-ups and more all came into play at the end of Upload Season 2, and almost immediately after the finale dropped I desperately needed to know how all these new factors would impact the show. With so many moving parts to the show’s cliffhanger – including multiple versions of Robbie Amell’s Nathan existing and the ongoing conspiracy theory regarding Freeyond – it’s important to think about primary points that need to be prioritized in Season 3, and the premiere’s director, Jeffery Blitz has us covered.
There are so many moving pieces, storylines and fun disturbing details in Upload, especially now that Nathan is in the Real World as an unprecedented download. Speaking to all these vital plot points, Jeffery Blitz broke down what they needed to prioritize going into Season 3. He told CinemaBlend in an email interview:
Talk about a lot to juggle. Season 2 of Upload really put tons of plot points in motion, and they left a lot of them up in the air at the end of the season. Blitz directed the finale of the sophomore season before hopping on to helm the beginning of the junior installment, making him the perfect person to continue this story. As he mentioned, it was vital to pick Season 3 up basically right where they left off to ensure that various storylines were addressed immediately so the show could quickly expand on them.
This is felt mostly in Nathan’s story after he downloads. As the director noted, Robbie Amell’s character’s fate is unknown at the end of Season 2. His relationship with Nora was a big question mark, the future for a download is totally uncharted, and, as Blitz noted, Nathan has a “bomb” in his head, and we don’t know if that’s going to go off.
Luckily, all this and more was addressed during the Season 3 premiere and its second episode. We learn about how Nathan is doing in the real world, Ingrid’s plot to make a backup copy of Robbie Amell’s character is seen through, Aleesha’s promotion adds some unexpected challenges to her work, and Luke is so sad now that his BFFL is gone. All these points create the stakes for the season that lies ahead.
While there are more plot points to discuss – like Luke and Aleesha’s interesting relationship – overall, the premiere of one of Amazon Prime’s best shows addresses many of the unanswered questions that we’ve been marinating on since Season 2.
It’s so satisfying to see Season 2’s cliffhanger pay off, and it also sets up the challenges for Season 3. We’re officially in uncharted territory now as Nathan, the download, navigates the real world and tries to figure out the greater conspiracy behind Lakeview and Freeyond with Nora, while Nathan, the backup, lives in Lakeview with Ingrid and Luke. If you want to catch up on the first two seasons of Upload, you can stream it on Amazon Prime, and then, you can watch new episodes of the comedy on the 2023 TV schedule every Friday.
