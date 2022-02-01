Venom Director Talks About Potential Tom Holland Spider-Man Team Up, And If He’d Return To Direct It

It’s no secret that superhero movies are the most popular genre in the film world, with various cinematic universes currently in play. Sony started its own with Ruben Fleischer’s original Venom movie, which was a surprise success back in 2018. And now the director has talked about a potential Tom Holland Spider-Man team up, and if he’d return to direct it.

While Ruben Fleischer saw great success with Venom, he didn’t return for the sequel Let There Be Carnage. He recently sat down to speak with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell about his new movie Uncharted , which stars Spider-Man himself: Tom Holland. When asked if he’d return to his comic book franchise to see the two characters meet in live-action, Fleischer said:

We’ll have to see. I mean, it would be honestly a dream come true to have those two worlds converge. It’ll be a formidable battle between those two characters, so… whether or not I direct it, I’ll certainly be excited to see it.

Well, there you have it. While Ruben Fleischer seems unsure if he’ll ever return to helm another installment in the Venom franchise, he does seem interested in seeing Eddie Brock and Peter Parker collide on the big screen. It remains to be seen exactly when this’ll happen, especially given the wild events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ruben Fleischer’s comments to CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell definitely shows how much t he Zombieland filmmaker is still invested in characters like Venom and Spider-Man. And just like the rest of us, he’s ready to see the two iconic Marvel characters collide for the first time on the big screen.

It’s currently unclear when we’ll ever see Tom Holland and Tom Hardy’s characters together onscreen, but the powers that be at Sony have been teasing the fandom for a while now. The post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage saw Eddie Brock being across the multiverse and into the main MCU. As a reminder you can check out that sequence below,

Unfortunately, Eddie Brock was only in the MCU for a short time. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s own credits scene saw him being transported back home before ever meeting the web slinger. It was a gag that was both funny and frustrating, although there was still some hope. Namely because he left a small bit of symbiote behind .

It feels like Spider-Man and Venom’s meeting on the big screen is inevitable, but there’s currently no timeline as to when this might occur. For his part, Tom Hardy seemingly can’t wait to see it happen. But Tom Holland’s contract is currently up , so there will likely be some negotiations before any crossover plans can move forward.