Tom Holland Reveals One Type Of Film He Really Wants To Tackle (And I Honestly Can’t Believe He Hasn’t Done This Already)

Tom Holland has had quite the career. He started as a child star in movies like The Impossible and How I Live Now, before becoming a household name by leading three Spider-Man films. Since being cast as Peter Parker, Holland has taken on other roles in films like Uncharted, The Devil All The Time and Cherry. Now, as he reflects on his career thus-far, the actor is opening up about one genre he’s yet to explore, and I totally want this to happen for him.

Holland recently sat down with GQ to talk about his latest collaboration with Prada for Prada Paradigme, a new fragrance from the luxury brand. With the campaign, Holland had the opportunity to work with Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg, which is something the actor was looking forward to. While talking about the opportunity, Holland also revealed he hoped to have the ability to work on a true comedy someday, something he hasn’t been able to do as an actor. He said:

I think I'd love to do a straight-up comedy. That genre's really taken a hit over the last few years – we're seeing fewer and fewer of them. I'd love to do something where the question isn't, ‘How do we bring emotion into this story?’ but ‘How do we make people laugh as much as possible?’ That idea of coming to set every day with that mission sounds amazing to me.

To be honest, I can't believe Tom Holland has never ventured into a comedy before. Now that I think about it, the Crowded Room star has had a lot of comedy-adjacent movies like Spider-Man, which requires comedic timing on his part, or Uncharted, which had some quippy dialogue. However, he's never done anything that could be classified as just a hilarious good time. Fans have watched Holland be funny in interviews and even during small moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it’s wild to think he hasn’t been asked to join a studio comedy yet.

Holland does have a point, in that the genre has taken a hit over the years, which may explain why he hasn’t joined an ensemble comedy cast of some sort. Yet I do feel like the tide is changing. Movies like Barbie and Anyone But You are strong, successful comedies from the last few years. More recently, flicks like Happy Gilmore 2 and The Naked Gun have also received praise. With this in mind, there may be a chance for Holland to get in on the genre.

Even if fans are hoping Tom Holland gets his comedy debut soon, he has quite a lot going on. As of late, he's been filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in which he plays Telemachus, son of Odysseus. Holland has also recently started production on the upcoming superhero movie , Spider-Man: Brand New Day, for which his new suit was just revealed. Additionally, he’s teased that he will likely be taking a break from acting after all of his work. So it may be a while before we see him in a comedy, but here's hoping it happens at some point.

You can see Holland and the rest of The Odyssey's cast when the film hits the big screen on July 16th, 2026. Then, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will open two weeks later, as that film is set to land in cinemas on July 31st, 2026. For more information on other titles heading to theaters next year, make sure to consult the 2026 movie release schedule.