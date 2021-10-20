Tom Hardy Drops Another Spider-Man And Venom Tease, Then Deletes It, So Let The Speculation Begin

By now, there’s a very good chance you have watched the end-credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, or at least have read/heard about what happens in the game-changing sequence. Well, Tom Hardy knows that fans are fired up by what was shown, and he continues to tease his social media followers with the promise of what he thinks can and will happen in the future… possibly in the ever-developing SpiderVerse of live action films. That’s Spidey vs. Venom, and something that the Dark Knight Rises star refers to as “Halloween Snacks.” The below photo just landed on Hardy's Instagram page, and then he instantly deleted it, so let the speculation begin!

Tom Hardy has dropped teases like this on his social media before, but those happened before we got our first official look at Venom and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) “together” on the screen. Granted, Eddie Brock was watching television in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage credits scene, and Holland’s Spider-Man was on it. Then he licked the screen, setting up a confrontation one day. And in the MCU! We think.

The actor also spoke freely about his hopes for a team up several times during the press junket for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, dancing around the topic by saying that there are still plenty of stories for them to tackle in the Venom universe. And he’s not wrong. Even on the fringes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there were teases for directions that direct Venom sequels could go, from Detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) flashing blue eyes, hinting at the presence of a new symbiote named Toxin. And then there was the presence of Ravencroft, a criminal containment facility that no doubt contains numerous villains that the Lethal Protector Eddie Brock and his “partner,” Venom, could combat.

However, as Tom Hardy said in an interview with ComicBook earlier this year:

It’s always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?!’

According to the image that Tom Hardy posted above, and then deleted, the idea of eating Spider-Man is closer to the front of his mind these days. And maybe that’s because he knows what might be coming in December’s release, Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s my staunch belief that by the end of the MCU movie, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be “free” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will begin to transition over to the world that Sony has been building with Venom, Morbius and the announced Kraven the Hunter movie. All it needs is a Spider-Man… for Hardy’s symbiote to eat.

Look for Spider-Man: No Way Home when that anticipated sequel drops in theaters on December 17. And if you want to see Venom and Spider-Man “together” on screen for the first time, check out Venom: Let There Be Carnage at a theater near you as we speak.