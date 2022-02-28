Vikings: Valhalla Stars Talk Taking Over Beloved Franchise On Netflix, And The Kind Note Alexander Ludwig Sent Sam Corlett
Vikings fans were eager for this sequel series to hit Netflix.
One of cable’s biggest hits of the past — and one that delivered some seriously lethal hits of its own — Vikings wrapped up its six-season run as 2020 came to a close, but with the promise of a sequel series already on the horizon. Netflix subscribers were recently gifted with the premiere of that series, Vikings: Valhalla, and it quickly rose to the top of the streaming service’s ranks. As one might imagine, stars such as Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Bradley Freegard felt a bit of intimidation in taking over a franchise once fronted by the likes of Alexander Ludwig, Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Ludwig.
CinemaBlend spoke with the Vikings: Valhalla cast going into Season 1, and everyone was absolutely pumped about finally bringing the project to fans after such a long and grueling-at-times production schedule. Let’s dive into what the aforementioned stars told me about coming into an already well-established franchise.
Sam Corlett And Leo Suter
In respectively portraying Leif Erikson and Harold of Norway, Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett and Leo Suter had their work cut out for them. Not only were they now responsible for bringing to life some of history’s most revered legends in Viking lore, but they were also doing so with the intention of living up to the benchmarks previously set by Vikings. When I asked about the intimidation factor, here’s how Corlett responded:
Vikings: Valhalla is creator Jeb Stuart’s first gig as a TV showrunner, but he’s no stranger to Hollywood at large, having made quite the breakout splash as the co-writer of Die Hard, among other hits in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Thankfully, he had Vikings creator Michael Hirst on board as an executive producer and general guide, so everything definitely felt right in line with what made the flagship series work so well. And critics seem to agree, with the new series garnering largely positive reviews.
Many within the Vikings: Valhalla cast were definitely already fans of the flagship show, and quite a few came into it with a deep prior knowledge of the history, since many are from parts of Europe where such topics are covered in depth more than they are in the U.S. To that end, the show’s presence on Netflix means that a lot of the stars’ friends and family across the globe are able to check it out immediately, which is also the case for the franchise’s massive fanbase.
Here, Leo Suter reflected on how he felt coming into a project strengthened by Vikings’ popularity and Netflix’s reach.
Depending on how long Vikings: Valhalla stays atop the Top 10 at Netflix, Sam Corlett and Leo Suter might have trouble walking through crowds without fans recognizing them with glee. Hopefully no one presents any challenges for sword fights, however.
Sam Corlett’s Message From Alexander Ludwig
After the subject of Netflix’s global span came up, I asked what they thought about the series being instantly available to those in dozens of countries all over the world. And Sam Corlett revealed that was part of Vikings vet Alexander Ludwig’s congratulation message after the spinoff series was first announced in 2019. According to Corlett:
While Vikings aired exclusively on History Channel for its first five-and-a-half seasons, the final batch of episodes (Season 6B) dropped entirely on Amazon’s Prime Video service. So there’s some precedence there for streaming debuts. Plus, Vikings’ popularity only grew once it became available to streaming audiences on Netflix in the first place, so this is definitely a natural fit for the bloody epic.
Bradley Freegard
As the confident and conniving King Canute, Bradley Freegard boasts one of this show’s strongest hair games, both in terms of what’s on his head and what’s on his face. (Even his eyebrows appear ready to oust someone from the kingdom.) In that area alone, Freegard had his work cut out for him in regards to following up on Vikings, which featured some wildly memorable hairstyles. Of course, Vikings: Valhalla is about more than all that, and the actor talked about how the intimidation factor was buoyed by the concept of building a new project instead of trying to recreate a past one. In Freegard’s words:
In bringing viewers back into this world further down the timeline, Vikings: Valhalla is quite the exciting opportunity for all involved, in that there’s curiosity and intrigue driving the interest, both in wondering how the new show might reference its predecessor and how the locations and bloodlines will be updated and expanded upon.
And who better to further these stories than the production crew members who brought the original series to life in the first place? Bradley Freegard echoed Sam Corlett’s words in expressing how much confidence was instilled in the cast by working behind the scenes with creatives who already have insights into creating this kind of world for audiences.
Assuming everyone is okay with those goods being splattered with blood and dirt, and probably smelling a bit rank, then it's all good and well.
Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 is currently available to stream in full on Netflix, and stay tuned for more info about when Season 2 might be hitting the service. The sequel series is just one of many awesome shows hitting Netflix this year, and our 2022 TV premiere schedule will clue viewers in on everything else that’s on the way.
