When Will We Get Our First Look At Jason Momoa’s Lobo? James Gunn Explains Why We’ll Have To Wait

Some actors seem like they are born for certain roles, and one such case is Jason Momoa as the DC Comics interstellar bounty hunter Lobo. The actor, who previously played Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, is set to make his debut as the character in 2026’s Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, and excitement is through the roof about getting a first look at Momoa in full makeup. Unfortunately, it may be a while before that first look arrives online.

Last week, I joined a small group of journalists for a DC Studios presentation with co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, and one of the many different heroes and villains discussed during the hour-long conversation was Jason Momoa’s Lobo. The casting was confirmed at the end of last year, and Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow has already started production, but when the filmmakers were asked if we’ll soon get an official glimpse at the character, Gunn explained why it’s unlikely:

It's probably going to be a while to be frank with you, because it's all in outer space. With Superman, we were sort of forced because we knew we were going to shoot outside for weeks. Like, 'Oh, let's just throw something out there.' So we did. But with Jason, I'm not sure. I don't wanna be cocky, because you never know. It's not a big... We're not gonna have to go shoot outside in the middle of London for three weeks where they're gonna be getting pictures of Lobo so we have to release a picture earlier than we'd want to.

When a blockbuster film production does on-location shooting (particularly in a very public area), there is no legitimate way to stop people from taking photographs and posting them online. Because of this, it has become common practice in the industry to preempt crappy smartphone snapshots by releasing official images – ensuring that audiences are seeing characters as they are meant to be seen. As alluded to by James Gunn, this was done in the making of Superman last summer, with the filmmaker sharing a first look at David Corenswet in full costume back in May 2024.

Evidently that isn’t going to be a thing for Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow. The upcoming DC movie is a cosmic adventure that won’t have scenes set on Earth, and that means that the entire film is being shot on secured soundstages. If nothing leaks, DC Studios won’t have to do any kind of damage control, and the preference is evidently to maintain secrecy – regardless of public demand. For now, fan-made creations will have to satisfy.

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen and making his debut in the early 1980s, Lobo is known to DC Comics fans as a wild and audacious alien mercenary who is not only exceptionally strong and a skilled fighter but is an immortal. If even the smallest bit of him remains after obliteration, he can wholly regenerate his body and keep on kicking ass around the cosmos.

Lobo has never been portrayed on the big screen before, but he has long been beloved by comic book readers, and it’s precisely that history that has driven his early introduction in the DC Universe. There was unquestionably enthusiasm to feature him on the big screen because of Jason Momoa’s love for the character, but James Gunn explained that the bigger motivation was teaching mass audiences what those comic book readers already know. Drawing comparisons to Deadpool and Harley Quinn, Gunn said,

For me, I'm always looking for, like, Deadpool was about to come out and everybody's like, 'Who is this guy? I don't blah, blah, blah, blah. I don't know,' but I mean, if you're a comic book fan, you know Deadpool's an enormous character! Tons of people love him. There's some fuel behind him. Same thing with Harley Quinn coming out in Suicide Squad. She's not well known by everyone, but there is a lot of fandom behind Harley Quinn. And Lobo is one of those characters. Deathstroke is one of those characters.

Gunn knows that the bulk of awareness when it comes to DC Comics is hogged by the Trinity, but he wants to change that. He continued,

Those are characters that have a lot of people behind them and who love them but aren't known by the general public in the way Wonder Woman or Superman or Batman is. So Lobo was always something I wanted to play with in the DCU.

For now, fans will have to practice patience waiting for our first look at Lobo. Starring Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow is based on the comic of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely and has been adapted by screenwriter Ana Nogueira. Craig Gillespie is helming the film, which started principal photography in mid-January.

We still have a while to wait before the movie’s arrival (it’s set for release on June 26, 2026), but stay tuned here on CinemaBlend as more is revealed about the project and how it fits into the first chapter of the DC Universe a.k.a. Gods and Monsters.