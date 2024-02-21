Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow: What We Know So Far About The DC Movie

Even the most casual fans of DC Comics Universe (or the DC Comics Multiverse, even) should know that, while Superman is the “last son of Krypton,” he is not the only one of his kind working to protect the Earth. The Man of Steel’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, is also known as Supergirl and she is about to make her big screen return in the upcoming superhero movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Learn all there is to know at the moment about this new interpretation of the “Girl of Steel” in our guide to the upcoming DC movie below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

Currently, there is no set release date for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is understandable as it is still relatively early in the development stages. Therefore, a spot on the upcoming 2024 movies schedule is probably unlikely… unless the creators have super speed.

Milly Alcock Plays The Title Role

(Image credit: HBO)

While the film still has a bit to go before it starts production, at least we know who is playing our central hero. Starring as Kara Zor-El is Milly Alcock, who is the only confirmed member of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow cast at the moment. However, we would not be surprised if David Corenswet were to reprise his role as Clark Kent from the Superman: Legacy cast to pay his cousin a visit in a brief cameo.

The comic book film will mark the Australian actor’s major motion picture debut — at least in the American mainstream, since she did star in a coming-of-age horror movie from Down Under called The School in 2018. Alcock is best known from HBO’s House of the Dragon cast as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The role just might have been what made her a frontrunner to be the DCU’s Supergirl before she was officially cast.

Based On Tom King’s Interpretation Of The Kryptonian Hero

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Originally created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino, Supergirl made her DC Comics debut in Action Comics #252 in the May of 1959. However, this new cinematic version of the character takes inspiration from a more recent interpretation.

Supergirl: World of Tomorrow is based on an eight-issue limited comic book series of the same name. It was published between 2021 and 2022 and written by acclaimed author Tom King with artwork from Bilquis Evely. According to the official DC website, the story sees Kara Zor-El enlisted by a fellow young, female extra-terrestrial to help her with a mission that takes her and Krypto the Superdog into outer space.

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Is Part Of The New DCU

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The new iteration of Kara Zor-El whom Milly Alcock is playing in this upcoming movie will be the new DC Universe continuity's official version of the character. This was confirmed when James Gunn announced Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as part of line-up for the DCU’s first chapter, “Gods and Monsters.” Also, at that time, he cited Tom King's series as one of his favorite recent comics and noted how it acknowledges the title hero as someone who — unlike Clark Kent, who was raised on Earth since his infancy — has been jaded by witnessing her planet’s destruction first-hand.

What Is Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Rated?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Given how this film is still in the early stages, it will likely be a while before the MPA gets to see Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. We would be willing to bet that, like most comic book movies, it gets hit with a PG-13 rating, but the genre has been getting a lot darker and more foul-mouthed as of late. So, who knows?

Ana Nogueira Is Writing The Screenplay

(Image credit: Starz)

The person handling the adaptation of Tom King’s comic is Ann Nogueira, who is making her feature film debut as a screenwriter with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. She previously co-wrote a 2018 short film called We Win with Cloverfield cast member Michael Stahl-David, who also directed the project. Nogueira also had a role in the film.

In fact, she is better known as an actor and her most notable credits include recurring roles on series like the short-lived NBC sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show, the hit supernatural CW series The Vampire Diaries, and, more recently, the Starz original crime drama Hightown. Her only feature-length acting effort to date is a 2017 mystery thriller called Never Here, starring Mireille Enos and Sam Shepard.

Currently, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Does Not Have A Director

While we know who is handling screenwriting duties for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, no director has been announced for the film yet. The project sounds like something that would be right up the alley of someone like Academy Award nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig (who previously worked with Warner Bros. as the co-writer and director of Barbie) or Patty Jenkins, which would be a great way to make up for the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to start principal photography in the fall of 2024, if it finds a director in time. Of course, overseeing the project as producers are the aforementioned James Gunn and his co-lead at DC Studios, Peter Safran.

Notable Previous Adaptations Of Supergirl And How To Watch Them

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures / DC)

Supergirl: World of Tomorrow will only mark the latest time the hero has graced the silver screen -- the first of which was in 1984's Supergirl with Helen Slater in the title role and the most recent with Sasha Calle playing the first Latina Kara Zor-El in one of the final DCEU movies, 2023's The Flash. In between those releases, Supergirl made her live-action TV debut on Smallville with Laura Vandervoort in the role and Melissa Benoist assumed the part in her own CW series, as part of the Arrowverse.

Supergirl has certainly made a profound impression on superhero culture in her decades of existence. Let’s see how much more popular she becomes when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flies into theaters.