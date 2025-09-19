We Talked To Spinal Tap II's Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer And Co. About Ringo Starr Declining, The Condition Of The Latest Drummer, And So Much More

Movie bands don’t get much bigger than Spinal Tap. Original introduced as part of a live TV special, they became a part of pop culture history with the release of the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap – which followed their exploits amid the release of a new album and a series of concert performances. Bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls are properly recognized the world over as legends it was thusly a thrill that CinemaBlend was recently invited to interview them in coordination with the release of the new sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

As captured in the video above, CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb had the chance to sit down with the bandmates and documentarian Marty DiBergi to discuss the most recent chapters of their lives (actors Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Rob Reiner never breaking character during the conversation), and they talked about a number of different topics, including outreach to Ringo Starr about potentially coming aboard as a drummer, the status of the percussionist that they hired for their reunion show in New Orleans, and how they view their influence on performers like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

There Was Outreach To Ringo Starr, But He Wouldn’t Accept Spinal Tap’s Calls

A notable part of the Spinal Tap legacy is that the band doesn’t have a terrific history with drummers. Many talented musicians have signed on to keep the beat for classics like “Big Bottoms” and “Give Me Some Money,” but they have a scary history of meeting with tragic ends – ranging from choking to spontaneous combustion. A standout sequence in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues sees David, Nigel and Derek try to find a new talent to set up a kit on stage with them, but one name we don’t see them approach on screen is Beatles great Ringo Starr.

Fellow Beatle Paul McCartney has a standout cameo in the new 2025 movie, arriving during a studio session and offering up notes on the band’s sound ahead of their big reunion concert, but did Spinal Tap ever turn to his drummer friend about collaboration? The answer is yes… but things didn’t exactly go as planned:

David St. Hubbins: Yeah, we did, we did? Yes. He refused the call. Oh, he said, ‘You must be joking. I've come this far.’ And dot dot dot. And that was it.

Yeah, we did, we did? Yes. He refused the call. Oh, he said, ‘You must be joking. I've come this far.’ And dot dot dot. And that was it. Derek Smalls: And then, you know, he's on tour all the time. He doesn't have time for a one off. He didn't express any interest.

It’s probably for the best. Given that there are only two members of The Beatles left, they have arrived in “precious resource” territory, and it’s definitely best that one of them doesn’t do anything as incredibly silly as sign on to be the drummer for Spinal Tap.

So What Happened To Spinal Tap’s New Drummer

In Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the bad gets “nos” from talent including The Roots’ Questlove, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, but they do eventually find a willing and gifted auditionee in Didi Crockett (Valerie Franco) – who not only has incredible skills as a percussionist but is also a big fan of the band.

The film leaves her fate uncertain, as the final shot has her receiving the Heimlich maneuver from a panicked Marty DiBergi in a freeze-frame… so is she doing ok? Apparently she is still alive, but DiBergi told CinemaBlend that she isn’t yet out of the woods:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, you know, it's touch and go. Yeah. You know, you always take your your life in your hands when you become a Spinal Tap drummer. So she knew what she was getting into.

A bit callous? Maybe. But the reputation for Spinal Tap drummers is clearly well-known within the music community, and she clearly knew the risks that came with the gig. One gets the impression watching the movie that she felt as though she was supported by good luck and positive vibes… but signing on for the job is a lot like evading death in the Final Destination franchise: you may get the impression that you’re safe, but you’re definitely not.

Also featuring the talents of Fran Drescher, John Michael Higgins, Don Lake, and Kerry Godliman – not to mention cameos from Elton John, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and more – Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is now playing in theaters everywhere.