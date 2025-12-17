Timothée Chalamet Adorably Rocked Orange On The Marty Supreme Red Carpet With His Mom This Time

Timothée Chalamet is deeply in his orange era, and now he’s bridging his family. Orange has been the color of choice for the actor’s new film, Marty Supreme, and not only has he gone all-in on wearing nothing but bright orange while promoting the film, but anybody who has joined him has done the same. That includes his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and now his mother as well.

Nicole Flender has become one of the more famous moms in Hollywood now that her son Timothée Chalamet has become one of the hottest stars in town. He and Mom and clearly close, as exemplified by the fact that the two were smiling on the red carpet of the New York premiere of Marty Supreme, and while the carpet was red, the outfits were all orange.

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage))

The decision to go all orange isn’t simply a style choice. It’s something more akin to when Jenna Ortega carries a bag at the premiere of Beetlejuice 2 that looks like the house in the movie. It’s a form of what’s being called “method dressing,” where actors wear clothes or carry accessories related to the film being promoted. Orange ping pong balls have a place in Marty Supreme, thus the orange outfits.

Some stars, like the aforementioned Jenna Ortega, have gone all in on the method dressing trend on a regular basis, and almost always make it work. Other stars have commented that they don’t think they can pull it off. Chalamet certainly can.

Chalamet attended the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and they both wore orange there as well. Despite constant rumors that the pair have broken up, or might break up any day, they certainly looked good together in orange. And I’m not sure you agree to wear a bright orange outfit in public like that if the person asking you isn’t somebody you care bout.

Honestly, I think the fact that Chalamet’s girlfriend and mom both wore orange is fantastic. If Timothée Chalamet were the only one wearing the bright color on the red carpet, it would probably look weird, especially if he were with a guest wearing something more traditional. When two people wear bright orange together, it actually looks pretty good.

That being said, this was clearly not what Mom was planning to wear to the premiere. Chalamet recently shared a text with his mother where she asked him for one of the Marty Supreme jackets that have been popular on social media. She had planned to wear it to the premiere, according to the conversation. Apparently, her son had other plans.

Check out the Marty Supreme trailer below:

Marty Supreme | Official Promo HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If Timothée Chalamet has caught the method dressing bug, we can all look forward to next year and the release of Dune: Part Three. One can only imagine what he and his guests will where to the premiere then. Perhaps he can reuse the suits and claim he's an Orange Catholic.