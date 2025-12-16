Sydney Sweeney Has Seen Those Mamma Mia Fan Castings And She And Amanda Seyfried Already Have An A+ Idea

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are both A-list actors, so when I saw that they were working together on the book to screen adaptation The Housemaid, I was instantly invested. The movie is helmed by Paul Feig, and The Housemaid's trailer showed off their chemistry. But fans want to see them collaborate on another project: Mamma Mia! 3. The stars have seen those calls on social media, and Seyfried actually has a A+ idea the possible movie musical.

Seyfried has been trying to get Mamma Mia! 3 to happen for a while, but there's been no real steps forward. She recently stepped into a very different movie musical role with The Testament of Ann Lee, earning her a Golden Globe nomination in the process. But fans want the Mean Girls star back as Sophie, and specifically are hoping Sydney Sweeney get to join the fun in a threequel. As you can see in the video above, I spoke with the pair of actresses about The Housemaid, where I asked the star of Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) if she'd seen the fan chatter online. She responded, saying:

I mean I might want it more. Bring it on. I would, I would die of happiness, honestly.

Not only has Sweeney seen the fan casting, but she would actively like to join the Mamma Mia! franchise if/when a third movie is developed. Her co-star is also all-in on this idea, and thinks that the Christy star knows and loves the world enough to fit right in. Plus it would give the two Housemaid stars the chance to work on another (much lighter) movie together.

While not everyone wants a Mamma Mia 3! to happen, I'm all in on the idea... especially since these two actresses have so much passion for it. Later in our same interview, Amanda Seyfried shared another brilliant idea for the possible sequel, telling me:

As recent as today Paul Feig just said he's direct it. Yes of course, it makes so much sense!

Honestly, take my money at this point. Paul Feig is an accomplished filmmaker, one who seemingly had a great working relationship with both Seyfried and Sweeney throughout their thriller. So why not bring the trio to Greece for another movie musical full of Abba songs?

Of course, there's currently no indication that a third Mamma Mia! movie is happening, despite the interest from its cast and fans alike. But Amanda Seyfried wants to make it happen, as long as the studio hurries up and started the development process. As she told me:

It's just, tick tock Universal.

Points were made. The first Mamma Mia! movie hit theaters back in 2008, with the sequel Here We Go Again arriving years later in 2018. If a third movie actually gets written, we could very well reach another decade-long wait between movies. And with its cast getting older, time is seemingly of the essence.

While it remains to be seen if they ever film in Greece together, Seyfried and Sweeney seem to throughly enjoy each other, while both filming and promoting The Housemaid. We'll just have to see if/when they get to do another movie together.

The Housemaid gets its wide theatrical release December 19th as part of the 2025 movie release list. And if the movie does well hopefully we'll get another collaboration between its two stars and director Paul Feig. After all, there are three books to adapt into film.