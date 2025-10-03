Happy Gilmore 2's Been Out For A While Now, But It's Still So ‘Surreal’ This Pic Of John Daly, Travis Kelce And Adam Sandler Exists

It’s been a couple of months since Happy Gilmore 2 released on the Netflix schedule . I’ve watched it three times already, and I love the callback Julie Bowen scenes, the additions of Bad Bunny and some major WWE talent and so much more. Speaking of major cameos though, there’s one from NFL superstar Travis Kelce that really had fans amped and led to one memorable picture I still can’t believe exists on the Internet.

We can thank Travis Kelce’s brother Jason for the cool pic. A while back, he shared a photo of his brother – and podcast partner-in-crime – smiling at a camera alongside The Sandman himself and John Daly. Of course, I already have the context behind why the three would be posing together, yet it still feels strange and wonderful. If you haven’t seen it, take a look.

Even Travis Kelce called the moment “surreal” and Patrick Mahomes called it "legendary," so I know I’m not alone in thinking about how wild the universe can be sometimes.

In this case, John Daly randomly had a sizable role in Happy Gilmore 2 and was on set the day that Kelce was filming his cameo. Daly’s one of the best parts of the sequel , in my opinion, but the tight end did a good job too (even Christopher McDonald agrees!), and it’s nice to see the moment was commemorated this way. Not a bad souvenir to take home from your time on a movie, in my opinion.

It’s worth pointing out that Travis Kelce’s inclusion in the movie led to a swathe of rumors from Swifties that she’d also popped up in a bear costume. This was later debunked , but I had no idea going into the 2025 movie schedule that Happy Gilmore 2 would tie in with the Swiftie fanbase and become one of the most talked about movies of the summer.

Movies with this many cameos can kind of be overwhelming sometimes, but as an OG Happy Gilmore stan I was pleasantly surprised by the new sequel, and if you haven’t given it a watch yet, hopefully all of this will be enough to encourage you. At the bare minimum, this star-studded photos is definitely going to live on in infamy.

Now, I just need Happy Gilmore 3, and I’m going to need Taylor Swift to commit to a cameo this time. Please and thank you.