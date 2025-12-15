'You Love Bruce. I Love Bruce.' Bryan Fuller Told Me How Dust Bunny May Be The First Horror Fairy Tale Inspired By Bruce Lee
One of my favorite movies of 2025.
Some plot spoilers below for the currently in-theaters feature Dust Bunny, so tread lightly if you haven't yet watched. (But seriously, go watch it.)
Bryan Fuller's feature debut Dust Bunny is the kind of spooky fare that totally made sense to hold as a post-Halloween 2025 movie release. Sure, it's R-rated and gets pretty violent, with lots of people meeting their makers in imaginative ways, but those elements are filtered through many other genres and tones than mere horror. We're talking Mads Mikkelsen as a hitman saving a quirky young girl from a fairy tale boogeyman and the far less fantastical line-up of foes aiming to kill him and anyone in his presence. Plus, it's heavily influenced by Bruce Lee.
To sum that offbeat premise up with a rave: Dust Bunny is a whimsical-ass delight from start to finish. (And I'm not the only one touting its excellence, or using some form of the word "whimsical.") As all my fellow Fuller-heads out there would no doubt agree, it's precisely the movie alchemy one would expect from the brain behind Wonderfalls, Hannibal and Dead Like Me. The director talked with CinemaBlend ahead of Dust Bunny's release, and when I asked about the multi-genre approach to Aurora's story, he told me:
Much like a tale from the Brothers Grimm, Dust Bunny gets right into the thick of it with Sophie Sloan's school-age Aurora. Her living situation seems normal enough at first, despite the fact that she so easily slips away and follows her unnamed neighbor, Resident 5B, into town and watches him take down a massive dragon via shadow magic. (At least that's what it felt like while watching.) Without drawing attention to it, that early sequence cleanly sets up the split dynamic between Aurora and her neighbor's perspectives.
Bryan Fuller talked about bringing the various narrative strands together with these two characters guiding the way, but without holding the audience's collective hands by way of exposition. As he put it:
Now, we obviously can't talk about Mads Mikkelsen's character literally entering a dragon (or at least a giant parade decoration of a dragon) without getting back into the Bruce Lee of it all. The martial arts legend, who was a movie and TV star on top of everything else, didn't live long enough to reach the age of CGI dragons on Game of Thrones. But I bet Lee and Mikkelsen's character could have overpowered all of those beasts. Or at least one of them.
Fuller talked about that early fight sequence was so key to not just the rest of the movie, but for his longtime kinship with his lead actor.
Anyone who's ever tried to use nunchucks as a child without any guidance likely also knocked themselves stupid more than once. But how many can say they grew up to play Hannibal Lecter and a hitman living his best Bruce Lee life?
A project whose life began 10 years earlier as a potential episode of Amazing Stories, Dust Bunny turned into a joyful highlight reel for Bryan Fuller in terms of what he was getting to do, and it sounds like all involved were happy to work hard to bring this unique vision to life. It helps when you get to use your actor's name in the fighting style, as Fuller does here:
Gateway kung fu horror sounds like the coolest movie genre possible for my 9-year-old self. And definitely also my 43-year-old self. I'm pretty sure I would have enjoyed Dust Bunny's monstrous frights and kinetic fights at any age.
Speaking of the fights, Bryan Fuller told me the excellent story that one of Dust Bunny's other fantastic action sequences — the hallway fight — was choreographed in part using an iPhone video of action figures flipping around. He shared:
Everybody needs that kind of playtime to shake up the usual drudgery of work. But I dare say that's an enviable example of playtime pulling double duties as work. And the video evidence is out there.
If Hollywood could ever go back to a point where indie filmmakers were more prevalent and as valuable to theater chains as would-be-blockbuster directors, maybe Dust Bunny wouldn't feel like such a singular experience. Wait, no, it absolutely would, since Bryan Fuller is one of a kind.
As is the adorable Sophie Sloan, who is somehow just as much of an eye-catching talent as Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver, who also brings the goods as Resident 5B's superior. Other co-stars include David Dastmalchian, Rebecca Henderson, and Sheila Atim.
Dust Bunny is in theaters now, and I hear the monster under your seat will go get your popcorn if you ask real nice. Not like normal nice, but really nice.
