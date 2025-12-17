Seth Rogen's Muppet Show Special Dropped A First Look, And One Background Detail Has Me Especially Pumped For Sabrina Carpenter

As wildly excited as I am for Cole Escola's in-development Miss Piggy movie being produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, I can't deny that I'm even more over the moon for Seth Rogen's upcoming Muppet Show revival special. It was already an early leader in my my anticipated projects hitting the 2026 TV schedule, and Disney+'s first-look teaser just cemented its stop atop that list, which I admit is a bit "Manchild"-ish of me.

That cheeky reference to this year's hit is pointing directly at Sabrina Carpenter serving as the Muppet Show special's big guest star, and though she doesn't appear in the below promo herself, there's a background detail that I'm desperately hoping ties into her impending arrival. Check out the video below and then join me in some felt-covered speculation.

It's almost depressingly short for a teaser previewing a special that's less than two months away, but I'll take anything I can get from this squad. At least we do actually get to see some in-action Muppeting with Kermit popping into frame early on to get the Muppet Theatre lit up and ready for some showstoppers. And I'm not talking abotu Statler and Waldorf, who just want the show to stop. [Waits for familiar laughter from the balcony.]

Here's the official synopsis for the streaming release, which will be available on February 4 via Disney+ subscription:

It's The Muppet Show! Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

Assuming this special follows along with the traditional format, fans will likely see Carpenter taking the stage for some comedic antics with Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and others before she delivers one or more musical performances. Speaking of...

Will Sabrina Carpenter Perform With Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem?

While the Muppet Theatre's backstage set looks very similar to the one utilized for the original series, which ran from 1974-1981, there are certain aesthetic changes that were made in bringing the design to life anew. In particular, on the stairs' side wall, there appears to be a poster advertising a concert performance from Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, as well as an appearance from The Great Gonzo, which I'll assume was more cannon-centric than musical.

In any case, fans no doubt remember that Dr. Teeth's band was at the center of the Disney brand's most recent TV series, Muppets Mayhem. That guest star-filled series was unfortunately canceled after a single season, but this Muppet Show special sounds like the perfect place to bring one of pop culture's best fictional bands back into the spotlight alongside one of the biggest pop stars out there.

I guess it might depend on whether the idea is for Carpenter to perform her own hits, which likely wouldn't require the efforts of Zoot, Lips, Animal, Janice, Floyd or Dr. Teeth himself. However, if the "Espresso" singer is set to join characters in performing some of the Muppets' own biggest hits, that would be an easy way to meld these musical maestros. So make it happen!

I don't think anyone should expect. her to dance around in show-branded underwear as she did on SNL in October, given her family-friendly relationship with Disney (where she previously co-starred in Girl Meets World.). But I bet she brings the house down all the same. Hopefully not literally, though, since they JUST got the theatre back open again. Maybe Sweetums can help hold the roof up.

Seth Rogen's The Muppet Show special is set to stream on Disney+ on February 4, 2026.