Critics Have Seen Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, And They Have Strong Opinions About How It Compares To The Original
Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Rob Reiner are back.
Some of the offerings on the 2025 movie calendar have proved that it’s never too late to revisit an old classic. We’ve had I Know What You Did Last Summer (which came 19 years after its previous installment), The Naked Gun (31 years after its last movie), and now there’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which has both of those beat with 41 years separating it from 1984’s This Is Spinal Tap. Critics have seen the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best music movies ever made, so does it go to 11?
Critics are weighing in on the return of Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), as filmmaker Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) documents the band’s reunion and final show. Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence gives the rockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues an A-, calling it a “joyful, music-filled ride” that’s worthy of the band’s legacy. She writes:
Indeed, the trio have been playing together as Spinal Tap for decades (and as The Folksmen from A Mighty Wind), so the comfortability between the actors adds to the nostalgia factor that The Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck notes in his assessment. There’s plenty to enjoy, he says, inspiring giggles if not guffaws. The critic continues:
Clint Gage of IGN rates it an “Okay” 6 out of 10, saying it doesn’t live up to the original, but with many fans considering it the funniest movie they’ve seen in their life, he says it’s also kind of unfair to expect it to. Rob Reiner and three stars are clearly having a blast being back together, and the result is a comedy that’s “absolutely fine.” Gage writes:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire also gives it a middling grade of C+, saying this one will be appreciated by those who love the first movie, fans of Christopher Guest’s other mockumentaries, and audience members who are high. Says the critic:
John Nugent of Empire gives it just 2 stars out of 5, saying the brilliance of This Is Spinal Tap makes the disappointment of Spinal Tap II that much more crushing. “It’s as unfunny as the original was funny,” writes Nugent, who continues:
Many of the critics admit that The End Continues isn’t as good as the 1984 cult classic, but considering how tall an order that is, I don’t think that should deter people from checking this one out when it hits theaters on Friday, September 12.
