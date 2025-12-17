Jon Snow Was Once Going To Get A Spinoff. Would Kit Harington Return To The Game Of Thrones Universe Now?

Jon Snow may know nothing, but Kit Harington certainly knows a thing or two, especially when it comes to whether or not he’s up for another round in the world of Westeros. The actor who spent a decade brooding through blizzards, battles, and betrayals on HBO’s hit flagship series, Game of Thrones, recently opened up about his future in George R.R. Martin’s world and, spoiler alert, it might not be precisely what long-time fans may expect.

In a new interview with Variety, Harington’s focus is far from Winterfell these days. He’s traded swords for spells, lending his voice to the Harry Potter universe in Audible’s impressive audiobook adaptation of The Chamber of Secrets. The Eternals star voices none other than Gilderoy Lockhart, the flamboyant, self-absorbed Defense Against the Dark Arts professor once portrayed by Kenneth Branagh. Yet amid all the wizardry talk, the conversation inevitably turned to whether he’d ever consider returning to Game of Thrones. He responded pretty definitively:

No, God no. I don’t wanna go anywhere near it… I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright.

That’s about as clear an answer as he could give without tossing Longclaw into a snowbank and walking off. And honestly, it tracks. Jon Snow’s whole saga is basically a slow accumulation of responsibility.

Snow was raised as Ned Stark’s supposed bastard, shaped by the Night’s Watch, murdered by his own brothers, yanked back to life, then forced to carry the ugliest choices a “good man” can make, right up to killing Daenerys after King’s Landing burns. The last time we saw him, he wasn’t angling for a throne. He was back in black, reunited with Ghost, and riding north with Tormund and the Free Folk, choosing the edge of the world over the center of power.

It’s especially blunt considering a Jon Snow follow-up series was reportedly in development with Harington’s involvement back in 2022, and even George R.R. Martin acknowledged early conversations about continuing Jon’s story. But between the actor’s very real fatigue and the silence since, this one doesn’t sound like it’s clawing its way out of the grave of the canceled show anytime soon.

(Image credit: HBO)

That’s not to say Harington’s done with fantasy altogether. His turn as Lockhart shows he’s still drawn to eccentric characters in mythic worlds — only this time, he’s laughing at the absurdity instead of dying for it.

Harington describes Lockhart as “a lovely little, entertaining, tragic, comical character,” and jokes that he didn’t have to stretch too far to find the right tone. The role even gave him a new appreciation for voice acting and, perhaps, a gentler kind of magic after years of winter and war.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, fans may have to settle for hearing, not seeing, Kit Harington in their favorite fantasy worlds. But considering how his last journey north ended, maybe that’s for the best.

The Jon Snow spinoff may be off the table, but that hasn’t stopped the streamer from expanding the map. House of the Dragon season 3 is on the horizon, and the newest series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, hits the 2026 TV schedule on January 18th. It will consist of six episodes, airing every Sunday on HBO and then available to stream for anyone with an HBO Max subscription.